This 34-inch curved gaming monitor is only $480 today

Arriving in time for Christmas, we’ve spotted one of the best monitor deals out there if you’re keen to snag yourself a cool new curved gaming monitor. Right now, you can buy a Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $475 from Dell. Normally priced at $680, you get to enjoy a considerable saving of $205 off the usual price. As with all Dell deals, stock is very limited so you’ll want to snap it up now rather than miss out on a great deal. It’s sure to be a fantastic gift or holiday treat to yourself.

Offering much of what you would expect from all the best curved monitors while also covering all the bases from the best gaming monitors, this Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers plenty to love. It has a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels with a refresh rate of 144Hz. That means quick-moving visuals can be seen with great clarity, leading to faster reaction times. You won’t have to worry about motion blur issues here, either, even when playing some of the fastest moving games.

Alongside that, its WQHD resolution means you get 34% more screen pixels than QHD, ensuring sharp, crystal-clear details at all times. An expanded 3000:1 contrast ratio and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage means deeper blacks, brighter whites, and more vibrant colors. Whatever you’re playing, it’s going to look great on this display. The monitor looks good as well, thanks to 3-sided ultra-thin bezels that result in reduced distractions. The monitor doesn’t take up any more room than it has to, and it even has useful features like ComfortView which helps reduce harmful blue light emission that cause eyestrain, plus it has two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort, and five USB sockets. That’s ideal for hooking up plenty of other devices while you play away.

Normally priced at $680, this Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is down to just $475 for a limited time only at Dell. Buy it today and it’ll arrive in time for Christmas, making it an ideal gift to yourself or for a loved one who adores gaming. Be quick though. Stock is likely to be very limited at this price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations