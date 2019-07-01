Digital Trends
Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

Lucas Coll
July 4 is just a few days away now (with Amazon Prime Day 2019 coming not long afterwards) and the big summer sales are already underway. Early summer is a particularly good time of the year to score deals on pricey stuff like laptops – in fact, it’s probably the best time of the year other than Black Friday and Christmas sales for that. Which is why we’ve seen some very nice 4th of July sales from brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the excellent Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s powerful gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find them. There’s a ton of stuff marked down right now, from laptop and desktop PCs to monitors and 4K TVs, but we’ve combed through them all to smoke out a large handful of our favorites and have rounded them up below. If you don’t see anything here that grabs your attention, be sure to check out the rest of the Dell July 4 sale to see everything this computing retailer has to offer.

Dell Laptop Deals

Dell July 4 sale

Dell is probably rivaled only by HP when it comes to decades-long name recognition in the Windows PC market, but this iconic computer maker has kept up with the times thanks to some great modern laptop designs like the XPS ultrabook line. The Dell XPS 13 in particular is one of our long-time favorites that seems to only keep getting better, but Dell also offers some solid budget-friendly work laptops in its Inspiron series.

Both the Dell XPS and Inspiron lines also feature cutting-edge 2-in-1 laptops with fold-flat touchscreens that let you use your computer like a tablet. These offer a few nice alternatives to traditional laptops for graphic designers, creative artists, and anyone else looking for the most versatility that modern Windows PCs can offer. Whatever you’re after, the Dell 4th of July sale probably has it, with discounts that can save you hundreds:

  • Dell Inspiron 15 5000 – $500 ($180 off)
  • Dell XPS 13 with i3 CPU – $830 ($70 off)
  • Dell XPS 13 with i7 CPU – $1,200 ($150 off)
  • Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 – $1,700 ($310 off)
  • Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 – $650 ($120 off)

Dell Gaming PCs and Monitors

Dell July 4 sale

Along with modern Windows ultrabooks and no-frills work laptops, Dell also has a lot to offer for the gamers out there. Laptops such as the Dell G5 series offer a lot of value when it comes to gaming PCs that ring in under a grand, but Dell also owns the Alienware brand of premium gaming rigs that are packing the latest, greatest processors and video cards for running modern games at high settings.

Dell makes quite a few desktop PCs and monitors purpose-built for gaming, too, so we’ve included a few discounts on those as well. Whether you’re in the market for a good gaming laptop or a cutting-edge ultrawide monitor to take your desktop battle station to the next level, Dell’s Fourth of July sale has all the bases covered.

  • Dell G5 15 gaming laptop – $700 ($250 off)
  • Alienware m17 gaming laptop – $1,600 ($350 off)
  • Dell XPS Tower Special Edition – $1,450 ($350 off)
  • Dell 27 Quad HD gaming monitor – $300 ($230 off)
  • Dell UltraSharp 34 curved monitor – $800 ($300 off) with free $200 gift card

4K TV Deals

Dell July 4 sale

Although Dell doesn’t make any 4K televisions of its own, its online store still has some great deals on Ultra HD smart TVs – and the Dell 4th of July sale offers the perfect chance to upgrade your home theater and save some serious cash. Making the leap to 4K is a must if you want to get the most enjoyment from your shows, movies, and video games, particularly if you want to do it on a bigger screen where the older HD standards don’t look so great any more. With 4K TV prices as low as they are today, there’s never been a better time.

Dell is also sweetening a number of these UHDTV offers by throwing in a free egift card with your purchase, effectively letting you save even more if you plan to buy from Dell’s online store again in the future (and considering how often Dell runs these seasonal sales, you might as well). These 4K TV deals run the gamut in size from bedroom-friendly sets to big-screen models for serious home theaters, with discounts that can save you up to $500 or even more if you count the Dell gift cards:

  • LG 43-inch 4K smart TV – $300 ($200 off) with free $50 gift card
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV – $550 ($200 off) with free $150 gift card
  • Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV – $598 ($230 off)
  • Samsung 65-inch curved 4K smart TV – $848
  • LG 75-inch 4K smart TV – $1,000 ($500 off) with free $200 gift card

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

