Every year, shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals to purchase new computers, laptops, and accessories with discounts. That won’t change this year, as retailers are expected to roll out a deluge of Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

If you’re not good with waiting, you can already start shopping some early Black Friday deals from Dell that involve the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, the Dell XPS 13 laptop, and the Dell G15 gaming laptop. You can also look around and search through Dell’s offers yourself if you think there’s a deal out there that’s a better match for you.

27-inch Dell S2721H Monitor (Full HD) — $200, was $320

If you’ve recently upgraded your computer, you’ll need a monitor like the Dell S2721H to give justice to the extra processing power. The monitor features a 27-inch screen at Full HD resolution and ultra-thin bezels on three sides, with built-in dual HDMI ports and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology to eliminate tearing when playing games. Dell is offering a $120 discount on the Dell S2721H, bringing its price down to $200 from its original price of $320.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $250, was $355

For an affordable laptop that won’t have trouble keeping up with basic tasks, go for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, with a 15.6-inch HD screen. It also features Dell’s ExpressCharge technology, which recharges the battery by up to 80% in just 60 minutes. You can purchase the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for only $250 from Dell, after a $105 discount to its original price of $355.

Dell XPS 13 — $750, was $950

The Dell XPS 13 sits on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops to buy in 2021, with a 13.3-inch Full HD screen that uses a 16:10 aspect ratio for a larger display without increasing its overall size. The laptop is also no slouch in performance, with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It’s cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, so it’s more durable than a laptop that’s pieced together. Dell is selling it at $200 off, bringing the price of the Dell XPS 13 down to $750 from its original price of $950.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $880, was $1,185

Gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptops like the Dell G15, which will be able to run the latest games without any issues as it packs the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. With a 512GB SSD for storage, you’ll be able to install and play multiple games at a time, while the laptop’s thermal design, which is inspired by the Dell-owned Alienware brand, will keep it cool and running at optimum performance even after hours of playing. You can purchase the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $880 at Dell, after a $305 discount to its original price of $1,185.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,800, was $2,200

If you need a laptop that can handle the most demanding tasks, you should consider buying the Dell XPS 15. The laptop is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, so you can rely on it for work such as editing multimedia content. The 15.6-inch touchscreen features UHD+ resolution for clear details, while its multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports ensure a complete setup for your workstation. The Dell XPS 15 is on sale from Dell at $400 off, which lowers its price to $1,800 from its original price of $2,200.

