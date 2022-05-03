If you’re looking for monitor deals to fill a small space, consider a portable monitor like the 14-inch Dell C1422H, which is on sale now for $300, down $100 from the usual $400. This extra screen collapses down small enough to be stowed in a drawer or carried around in a bag when it’s not in use, so it can be used both at home or on the move, making it the perfect fit for people who temporarily set up shop on the kitchen table or in a coffee shop.

The Dell C1422H portable monitor features a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and it weighs just over 1 pound with a thickness of less than a quarter of an inch so it’s very easy to bring with you wherever you go. Like the best portable monitors, it’s very easy to set up with just a single USB-C cable connected to your source device, and with dual USB-C ports on each side, you can place it anywhere that’s convenient for you. It also features a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of 6ms, which are how often the image on the screen is updated and how quickly it shows image transitions, respectively, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide.

For added versatility, the Dell C1422H portable monitor’ continuous tilt stand can bend from 10 degrees to 90 degrees, so you can adjust the display to the best possible angle for you. The display also features Dell’s ComfortView technology that reduces the blue light emissions that can harm your eyes. It can be activated with the press of a button that’s located at the side of the monitor, beside another button for adjusting brightness.

There are many benefits to owning a portable monitor, so don’t miss this chance to buy one for a cheaper price than usual. The Dell C1422H portable monitor is available from Dell at $100 off, bringing its price down to just $300 from its original price of $400. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so don’t waste time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can start using the Dell C1422H portable monitor for your envisioned purpose for it as soon as possible.

