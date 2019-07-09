Dell cuts prices on XPS 15 laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals

Share

Dell has a large lineup of laptops, so whether you are looking to buy a low-end or high-end performance laptop, there’s something for everyone in the family. We recently covered Dell’s Inspiron and Alienware gaming laptop deals, but now the tech company has dropped a discount on the XPS 15. Normally costing around $1,460, the XPS 15 costs $1,299, saving you a whopping $160.

Earlier this year, Dell introduced the latest version of its XPS 15, claiming the laptop is better and more powerful than ever. The XPS 15 comes packing the 8th Generation Intel Core processor with up to 6 core and 12 threads, enabling graphics to load quicker, while providing smoother gameplay and faster 4K video editing. It’s also a good option to consider if you are into graphic design and photo editing.

Dell’s XPS 15 laptop also comes with a unique design and is considered one of the lightest laptops, measuring in at 11-17 mm and weighing around 4 pounds. With the UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD display, you can see all of the details without zooming in when looking at photos or videos. The display is also touch-friendly, making it easy to do everything from tapping, swiping, and pinching across the screen. The XPS 15 has an anti-reflective screen so everything can be seen indoors or outdoors. In addition, the IPS panel allows a wider viewing angle, so you can show your family and friends photos from various angles.

One of the best features of the XPS 15 is the long battery life. The battery on the XPS 15 lasts up to twenty and a half hours when using applications like Microsoft Word or Excel, and up to fourteen and a half when streaming movies and TV shows on Hulu or Netflix.

When we previously reviewed Dell’s XPS 15 laptop, we found out quickly we didn’t like the webcam that came with the device. Though, it gets the job done and works well when you need to take part in important business conferences when working from home.

Overall, Dell’s XPS 15 17.3-inch laptop is worth the price so don’t miss out on this great deal.

