Dell Deals: Save on gaming PCs, laptops in mega flash sale

Right now, there are plenty of great deals from Dell going on. We’re talking about some of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in a while, with deep discounts on the best gaming PC deals along with gaming laptop deals, too. Whether you’re looking for one of the best Dell laptop deals around or seeking out a new gaming PC setup, there’s something for everyone as part of the Dell sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights. Just remember that all these deals are available for a strictly limited time only so be quick if you want one!

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $245, was $305

One of the best Dell laptops around right now, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is the ideal option for anyone on a budget who still wants to enjoy a well-built device. You get an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory plus 128GB of SSD storage. While none of that is exceptional, it’s more than sufficient for working on the move in this price range. Alongside that, you also get a gorgeous 15.6-inch HD display, which offers anti-glare properties, narrow borders, and Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that minimizes the blue light emissions you have to experience while using it. With an expansive keyboard that offers a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, and a spacious touchpad, you’ll be impressed at just how productive you can be with such an inexpensive laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Touch — $833, was $1,050

The Dell XPS 13 is a great laptop and it’s even better with a touchscreen. As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands, it’s well made in every way. At its heart is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you need to be productive on the move with a decent amount of speed for multitasking. In addition, there’s also the delightful 13.3-inch full HD screen which offers touchscreen functionality. Any time you want to get more hands-on with your work, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is ready to get to work. It also uses InfinityEdge technology meaning the bezels are super narrow. In fact, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is so sleekly designed that it squeezes in its 13.3-inch screen within an 11-inch form factor so you have less bulk to carry around. It’s a really gorgeous laptop.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 — $1,127, was $1,350

Looking for one of the best gaming laptops? The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop is sure to appeal. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H at the center of its hardware with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The latter is a little low if you plan on installing plenty of games but for those focusing on just a couple, it’s more than good enough. Alongside the core specs, you also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which is capable of playing the latest games while you’re on the move. Backing it up is a 15.6-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and response time of 3ms so you get speedy and blur-free performance no matter how fast the action unfolding on screen may be. Thanks to Alienware technology, you also get superior cooling technology so the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop is capable of running cool even when you’re playing the most demanding of titles.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC — $1,372, was $2,000

One of the best gaming desktops out there, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC packs a lot in its stylish shell. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage. That’s the ideal set of specs for playing the latest games and being able to install plenty of them, too. Even better, you also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM, ensuring the latest games will fly on this system. Besides a cool-looking tower unit, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is also cool under the hood thanks to a great design that means airflow moves more fluidly and efficiently so you get cooler temperatures no matter how hard you’re gaming. It’s a great way of ensuring you get the most from the already reliable hardware.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,911, was $2,100

One of the best laptops out there at the moment, the Dell XPS 17 Laptop offers some very powerful specifications. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need to be productive on the move in a highly efficient way but the Dell XPS 17 even bundles in a reliable graphics card. For those times when you feel like getting some gaming in amongst your work, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, too. There’s also its gorgeous 17-inch full HD+ screen with 500 nits of brightness plus anti-glare properties to ensure you get the best visuals possible. Other features like an advanced thermal design, blue light reduction, and incredibly narrow bezels that ensure this is a 15-inch form factor, mean this is a delightful laptop to use.

