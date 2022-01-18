  1. Deals
The XPS 13 Touch laptop is $300 off at Dell today

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop demonstrating tablet functionality.

The Dell XPS series of laptops are some of the best in the business, and this 2-in-1 is probably one of the better Dell XPS deals you’re going to see today. Bringing it down to $1,220 from $1,520, this $300 discount is pretty big for what you’re getting.

What stands out with the XPS 13 is the screen — a 13.4-inch WLED touch display with a resolution of crisp 1920 x 1200. While you’ll have to buy the pen separately, if you do, the combined experience of pen and touchpad is excellent and easily one of the best you’re going to find on a laptop. This makes it an excellent buy for those who often need to take notes or do a lot of design work, whether you’re a student or working in an office. Of course, helping power the smooth experience is an 11th gen i7-1165G7 processor, which is not only powerful but more than capable of chewing most things you’re likely going to throw at it.

The other internal specs are good, although nothing particularly special. For example, you get a 256GB SSD for storage, which you’ll likely have to pair with an external hard drive. And you get 8GBs of DDR4 Ram, so probably don’t expect to be opening too many browser tabs. In terms of graphics cards, you get Intel’s Iris XE graphics card, which, while not necessarily powerful, might still be able to play some indie games or older games that don’t require a lot of graphics processing power. Of course, you also get Windows 11 home, so you don’t have to worry about upgrading your OS after getting the laptop.

With $300 off the $1,520 price tag, this is one of the better Dell laptop deals you’re going to find today, especially given the touch experience. Granted, while some of the internals could be better, such as the RAM and the sold separately pen, for $1,220, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is an actual steal. But, of course, if it doesn’t quite do it for you, or you want something with a bit more graphical power, then check out some of our other laptop deals.

