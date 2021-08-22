Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

If you’re a gamer, the usual laptop deals aren’t enough to satisfy your needs, so you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptop deals. Dell, a trustworthy brand that’s known for its Dell XPS deals for super-slim ultrabooks, is also a reliable name for gaming laptops. One of them is the Dell G15, which you can purchase for only $774 after $100 off from Dell and further savings of 12% with the code SAVE12, for a total discount of $206 to its original price of $980.

The Dell G15 is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which makes it capable of running the latest titles, similar to Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, for enough space to install several games at the same time.

Enjoy the gaming laptop’s processing power on its 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which is supplemented by dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio for a completely immersive experience. The Dell G15 also includes the Alienware Command Center, which will allow you to make adjustments to your hardware and software depending on your preferences for each game. It also enables Game Shift, a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the laptop’s cooling fans while the processors work harder.

Gamers won’t have any trouble with the Dell G15, which is currently on sale from Dell to make it an even more attractive option. The gaming laptop is available for just $774, after a $100 price cut from Dell and an additional 12% off when using the code SAVE12 upon checkout, for a total discount of $206 to its original price of $980. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15, you should finalize your purchase as soon as you can through that Buy Now button.

You can’t go wrong with the Dell G15 if you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, but it’s certainly not the only option. If you want to compare Dell’s offer with what you can get from other retailers, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go elsewhere.

