Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

If you’re a gamer, the usual laptop deals aren’t enough to satisfy your needs, so you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptop deals. Dell, a trustworthy brand that’s known for its Dell XPS deals for super-slim ultrabooks, is also a reliable name for gaming laptops. One of them is the Dell G15, which you can purchase for only $774 after $100 off from Dell and further savings of 12% with the code SAVE12, for a total discount of $206 to its original price of $980.

The Dell G15 is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which makes it capable of running the latest titles, similar to Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, for enough space to install several games at the same time.

Enjoy the gaming laptop’s processing power on its 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which is supplemented by dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio for a completely immersive experience. The Dell G15 also includes the Alienware Command Center, which will allow you to make adjustments to your hardware and software depending on your preferences for each game. It also enables Game Shift, a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the laptop’s cooling fans while the processors work harder.

Gamers won’t have any trouble with the Dell G15, which is currently on sale from Dell to make it an even more attractive option. The gaming laptop is available for just $774, after a $100 price cut from Dell and an additional 12% off when using the code SAVE12 upon checkout, for a total discount of $206 to its original price of $980. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15, you should finalize your purchase as soon as you can through that Buy Now button.

More gaming laptop deals

You can’t go wrong with the Dell G15 if you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, but it’s certainly not the only option. If you want to compare Dell’s offer with what you can get from other retailers, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go elsewhere.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,323 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,149
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come.
Buy at Newegg

Lenovo Legion 5 (Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,150
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the new RTX-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 can tackle it all with ease.
Buy at Best Buy
