We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

Whether you’re planning to take advantage of gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell. The brand is a mainstay in retailers’ laptop deals, and if you go with Dell laptop deals, you’re sure that you’ll get devices that offer immense value for your money. For example, Dell is offering the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $650, after a $330 discount to its original price of $980.

The most important characteristic of Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops is their capability to run the latest games without any issues. The Dell G15 follows suit, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, which provides more than enough space for a few games to be installed at once, and the Alienware Command Center, which gives you full control over the hardware and software settings for each game.

You’ll enjoy playing your favorite games even more on the Dell G15’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, for smooth images even in the most action-packed scenes. If the gaming laptop needs a boost in performance, you can easily activate Game Shift, which is a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the device’s cooling fans to keep the system cool while its processors go on overdrive.

For a reliable gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, you should seriously consider the Dell G15. It’s an even better deal with Dell’s $330 price cut to its original price of $980, making the machine even more affordable at just $650. The offer is limited though, which means stock could run out at any moment. If you’re already looking forward to enjoying your favorite games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The discount that you can currently enjoy for the Dell G15 is tempting, and you won’t regret taking advantage of it. However, if you want to take a look at other options for comparison’s sake, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop today across different retailers.

