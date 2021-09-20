  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

By
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

Whether you’re planning to take advantage of gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell. The brand is a mainstay in retailers’ laptop deals, and if you go with Dell laptop deals, you’re sure that you’ll get devices that offer immense value for your money. For example, Dell is offering the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $650, after a $330 discount to its original price of $980.

The most important characteristic of Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops is their capability to run the latest games without any issues. The Dell G15 follows suit, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, which provides more than enough space for a few games to be installed at once, and the Alienware Command Center, which gives you full control over the hardware and software settings for each game.

You’ll enjoy playing your favorite games even more on the Dell G15’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, for smooth images even in the most action-packed scenes. If the gaming laptop needs a boost in performance, you can easily activate Game Shift, which is a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the device’s cooling fans to keep the system cool while its processors go on overdrive.

For a reliable gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, you should seriously consider the Dell G15. It’s an even better deal with Dell’s $330 price cut to its original price of $980, making the machine even more affordable at just $650. The offer is limited though, which means stock could run out at any moment. If you’re already looking forward to enjoying your favorite games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

The discount that you can currently enjoy for the Dell G15 is tempting, and you won’t regret taking advantage of it. However, if you want to take a look at other options for comparison’s sake, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop today across different retailers.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks. more
Buy at Walmart
17% off with coupon: SAVE17

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,349 $1,499
With what might be the best new higher-range GPU for the money, this gorgeous (but understated) MSI GL66 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,695 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Best Buy
