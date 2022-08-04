If you’re in search of some great gaming laptop deals, Dell is stepping up with a massive discount on its wildly popular G15 gaming laptop. Currently you can take the G15 home for just $700, which is an impressive $469 savings from its regular price of $1,169. This is affordable enough to leave you with some leftover cash for some gaming monitor deals that you can pair with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and it also comes with a discount on two years of premium support and accidental damage coverage.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell has long been one of the most popular brands in computing, and it has a lot of great gaming laptop options for taking on the best PC games. The most popular of them all is the Dell G15 gaming laptop, in part because of its affordability, but also because of the value that comes with its price point. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 brings tremendous performance to your gaming adventures. As spec’d for this deal, it does so with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, along with 8GB of system memory. These components combine to push you through the most intense gaming situations without playback skipping a beat. It also has a fast and spacious 512GB solid-state drive for storing all of your favorite games.

When it comes to presentation, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has an immersive, 120Hz, 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It’s an LED-backlit display with a narrow border, which keeps the laptop’s footprint as small as possible without sacrificing screen size. Being one of the larger-screened laptops available, the G15 creates an immersive gaming experience. And even with its impressive internal specs and capabilities, the G15 manages terrific battery life with a 56Wh battery. It even has fast-charging technology that allows you to get a good charge without having to sit around an outlet for long. The G15 also features Alienware’s Command Center software, which allows you to game better and calibrate your hardware and software to your liking.

If gaming PC deals aren’t for you and you want some portability to take your gaming on the go, grab the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $700 at Dell. This is a savings of $469 from its regular price of $1,169, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

