This Dell gaming laptop just got a massive price cut, and we’re in shock

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

Gamers who’ve decided against gaming PC deals because they want portability with their machines shouldn’t just go for regular laptop deals. To meet the requirements of the latest titles, you’ll want to take advantage of gaming laptop deals. While they don’t come cheap, you can enjoy massive discounts from some retailers, such as this offer under Dell laptop deals for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that brings its price down by $280 to just $750, from its original price of $1,030.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, so it won’t have trouble loading the latest games like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops. The laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow borders will give justice to your favorite games’ graphics, with its 120Hz refresh rate ensuring smooth and detailed scenes.

With a thermal design that’s inspired by Dell-owned gaming brand Alienware, the Dell G15 gaming laptop maintains peak performance with the help of a dual air intake, four exhaust vents, and copper pipes for optimal cooling. The device also features the Alienware Command Center, which lets you customize system settings for each and every game that you play, while also offering Game Shift mode, which sends the laptop’s processors into overdrive with a simple button press.

Gamers who need a reliable but affordable machine won’t be disappointed if they purchase the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s an even better option because of Dell’s $280 discount, which lowers the machine’s price to just $750 from its original price of $1,030. The deal’s availability is very limited though, with stocks quickly dwindling. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

It will be tough to find a more attractive offer than Dell’s discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, but you’re more than welcome to try. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available across different retailers.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks. more
Buy at Walmart
17% off with coupon: SAVE17

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,349 $1,499
With what might be the best new higher-range GPU for the money, this gorgeous (but understated) MSI GL66 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,695 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Best Buy
