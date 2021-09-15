Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gamers who’ve decided against gaming PC deals because they want portability with their machines shouldn’t just go for regular laptop deals. To meet the requirements of the latest titles, you’ll want to take advantage of gaming laptop deals. While they don’t come cheap, you can enjoy massive discounts from some retailers, such as this offer under Dell laptop deals for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that brings its price down by $280 to just $750, from its original price of $1,030.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, so it won’t have trouble loading the latest games like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops. The laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow borders will give justice to your favorite games’ graphics, with its 120Hz refresh rate ensuring smooth and detailed scenes.

With a thermal design that’s inspired by Dell-owned gaming brand Alienware, the Dell G15 gaming laptop maintains peak performance with the help of a dual air intake, four exhaust vents, and copper pipes for optimal cooling. The device also features the Alienware Command Center, which lets you customize system settings for each and every game that you play, while also offering Game Shift mode, which sends the laptop’s processors into overdrive with a simple button press.

Gamers who need a reliable but affordable machine won’t be disappointed if they purchase the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s an even better option because of Dell’s $280 discount, which lowers the machine’s price to just $750 from its original price of $1,030. The deal’s availability is very limited though, with stocks quickly dwindling. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

It will be tough to find a more attractive offer than Dell’s discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, but you’re more than welcome to try. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available across different retailers.

