  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why you need to buy this Dell gaming laptop today

By
A gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display and powered by AMD.

If you’re on the lookout for gaming laptop deals because you want to upgrade your current machine, you’re in luck because you can take advantage of this year’s Dell Black Friday in July sale. One of the gaming laptops that you can buy from the shopping event is the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, which has its price slashed by $329 to bring it down to just $850, from its original price of $1,179.

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of running the latest titles. You’ll be able to enjoy advanced graphics on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display, and with the 256GB SSD, you have ample space to store several games.

The sleek design of the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a head-turner, but it’s not all show because inside is a thermal system that utilizes copper piping to dissipate heat, keeping the gaming laptop operating at peak performance. For more control, you have access to the Alienware Command Center, where you can calibrate your hardware and software to your preferences. You can also easily trigger Game Shift, a high-performance mode that makes the processors work harder.

You shouldn’t let Dell’s Black Friday in July sale end without taking advantage of an offer, and if it’s finally time to level up your gaming, you should go for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. The gaming laptop is available for just $850, after a $329 discount to its original price of $1,179. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to ensure that you purchase the gaming laptop for this special price.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition isn’t the only gaming laptop with a discount through Dell’s Black Friday in July sale or from other retailers. If you’d like to take a look at other options, here are some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$850 $1,050
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 15 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$679 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Walmart

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$850 $1,179
It's well-known that Dell makes gaming laptops that punch well above their weight, and this excellent Dell G15 is about the cheapest way to try one of the new RTX 30-series GPUs.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,078 $1,459
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$1,099 $1,499
Equipped with fantastic hardware, this beefy Legion gaming laptop will handle all your gaming needs with ease.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,160 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. With its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

AMD vs. Intel

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

LG Gram 17 (2021) review: Large and light on its feet

LG Gram 17 2021 laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review: The antidote for thin, expensive gaming laptops

lenovo legion 5 pro review 01

The best budget laptops for 2021

lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07

Best cheap washer and dryer deals for 4th of July 2021

washer and dryer in laundry room

Best cheap juicer deals for 4th of July 2021

best juicer deals breville juice fountain cold xl

Best cheap air purifier deals for 4th of July 2021

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for 4th of July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap Keurig deals for 4th of July 2021

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best cheap blender deals for 4th of July 2021

best blender deals vitamix

Best cheap KitchenAid appliance deals for 4th of July

Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Gloss Cinnamon Stand Mixer

Best cheap coffee maker deals for 4th of July 2021: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more

best coffee maker deals cold brew latte

HP 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

HP Spectre 13t x2 back logo