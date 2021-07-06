If you’re on the lookout for gaming laptop deals because you want to upgrade your current machine, you’re in luck because you can take advantage of this year’s Dell Black Friday in July sale. One of the gaming laptops that you can buy from the shopping event is the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, which has its price slashed by $329 to bring it down to just $850, from its original price of $1,179.

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of running the latest titles. You’ll be able to enjoy advanced graphics on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display, and with the 256GB SSD, you have ample space to store several games.

The sleek design of the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a head-turner, but it’s not all show because inside is a thermal system that utilizes copper piping to dissipate heat, keeping the gaming laptop operating at peak performance. For more control, you have access to the Alienware Command Center, where you can calibrate your hardware and software to your preferences. You can also easily trigger Game Shift, a high-performance mode that makes the processors work harder.

You shouldn’t let Dell’s Black Friday in July sale end without taking advantage of an offer, and if it’s finally time to level up your gaming, you should go for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. The gaming laptop is available for just $850, after a $329 discount to its original price of $1,179. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to ensure that you purchase the gaming laptop for this special price.

