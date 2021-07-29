Can’t get a gaming PC on the West Coast anymore? Try these gaming laptops

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest news, you may have spotted that a handful of states have banned the sale of high-end gaming PCs under a new energy bill. In the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington, a new energy bill has meant that many high-end pre-built gaming PCs have been effectively banned from sale. Worried? Don’t be. You might struggle to get a full gaming PC for your desktop right now but there are plenty of great gaming laptops from Dell that conform to the rules. We’ve taken a look at two of the best — the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop and the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. Right now, there are substantial savings for both systems but you’ll need to be quick. As with all of Dell’s sales, stock is very limited so once it’s gone, it’s gone. You won’t want to miss out. If you do though, check out our other great laptop deals and gaming laptop deals for the best bargains from other brands and retailers.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop — $790, was $1,219

With a huge $429 discount, the Dell G3 gaming laptop instantly looks super appealing. And why wouldn’t it be? From one of the best laptop brands out there, it’s a great system. You get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card which means you can play plenty of games while on the move. Backing it up is a 15.6-inch full HD display with AntiGlare technology plus narrow borders so you can spend more time focusing on the action rather than ugly bezels. The laptop utilizes some technology borrowed from Alienware systems so it can maximize your fan speeds as and when needed, keeping your system cool during key moments, plus it has dual speakers with nahimic 3D audio for enhanced sound quality. Everything about it is well designed with gamers in mind.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,309

While the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop didn’t quite make the cut for our look at the best gaming laptops, it’s still well worth checking out. With over $300 off, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. Like the Dell G3, you also get a 15.6-inch full HD display with Anti Glare technology and narrow borders so it looks good. With an Alienware-inspired thermal design, it uses a dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the G15 so that air is expelled in a way that optimizes cooling and heat dissipation. That means better performance for you and a cooler laptop experience. Everything about this laptop has been designed so that you get the full experience of gaming while on the move with none of the disadvantages. With over $300 off, this is an ideal time to buy.

