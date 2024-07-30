 Skip to main content
This “damn near perfect” gaming laptop has a $400 discount today

Forza Horizon 5 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals, why not check for discounts on the best available models? That’s why we’ve focused on this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy. It usually costs $2,000, but right now you can buy it for $1,600. Remarkably portable for a gaming laptop while also being pretty powerful, this tops our list of the best laptop deals at the moment. If you’re looking to invest in something special, here’s what you need to know about the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Our resident computer expert, Jacob Roach, was a big fan of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 when he reviewed it earlier this year. He said, “The 2024 Zephyrus G14 has already turned heads and stirred up its fair share of controversy, but it’s still a laptop that excites me. The MacBook-like form factor is unmatched for a gaming notebook, and the OLED display delivers some of the best color quality I’ve ever seen. Even in a sea of 14-inch gaming laptops, I can confidently say that I’ve never used a laptop quite like the 2024 Zephyrus G14. It’s bold in its design, and surprisingly competent in its execution. For the way I use a gaming laptop, there’s nothing better,” and that was before the $400 price cut.

The specs are fantastic. There’s an AMD Ryzen 9 8956HS processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 so it’s well-positioned for ensuring you can play all the latest games for a while to come.

Asus is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there, often featuring in our look at the best gaming laptops. Crucially, we consider the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 to be the best compact gaming laptop out there. That’s assisted by its OLED ROG Nebula display. It has a rapid 0.2ms response time along with a vivid 3K resolution and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so it looks great whether you’re playing indie titles or AAA games. Nvidia G-Sync support ensures no visual tearing and minimized stuttering too.

Using some of the best components around, including speedy LPDDR5X RAM, ensures that this laptop performs like you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. Unlike other gaming laptops, this one is pretty portable, as it’s only 3.31 pounds and 0.63 inches thick. You can easily toss it in your bag and take it out with you rather than feel restrained by the bulk of it.

Attractive in so many ways, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 normally costs $2,000. Right now, you can save $400 — 20% off the usual price — when you buy from Best Buy. Check it out now for yourself by tapping the button below, and be sure to dive right in before the deal ends soon.

