Digital Trends
Deals

The Nvidia GTX 1060-powered Dell G5 gaming laptop is $320 off

Lucas Coll
By
Dell G5587 gaming laptop

Prime Day 2019 is wrapping up, but if you’re still looking to pick over what’s left of competing sales or you just didn’t have a Prime membership to take advantage of those Amazon deals, the show’s not quite over yet. A number of mid-July promotions from other retailers are still going strong (at least for a little while longer), and this gives you more time to jump on some post-Prime Day deals like the Dell G5 15 mid-range gaming laptop that’s now on sale for an entry-level price.

Most budget-friendly laptops come loaded with 8GB of RAM and entry-level graphics cards like the AM Radeon RTX 570/580 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050/1050 Ti. These aren’t bad specs at all for casual gaming and even for running newer titles at decent settings, but for most gamers, it’s not a bad idea to spend a little more on something like the mid-range Nvidia GTX 1060 and 16GB of RAM.

The Dell G5 15 stands well above most “cheap” gaming laptops with its Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU (which packs 6GB of VRAM, not the weaker variant with only 3GB) and 16GB of RAM, which are going to offer you considerably more power and future-proofing than you’d get with many sub-$1,000 PCs. The Dell G5 also comes with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU as well as two hard drives: A 256GB SSD for software and a 1TB HDD for storage.

The Dell G5 15 has relatively understated aesthetics for a gaming laptop, too, which is nice for people who don’t like the styling of some others that veers toward garishness. Its 1080p Full HD screen sits at 15.6 inches, a nice size for an everyday PC for work and play. For ports, you’ve got three USB 3, one USB-C, and one MicroSD port, while an HDMI output port allows you to hook up an external display for use as a second monitor.

This mid-level configuration of the Dell G5 15 laptop PC normally goes for $1,099. Around a grand is what you would normally see for a laptop packing a GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of memory, and two hard drives like this one, but Walmart has it on sale for a very nice discount of $320 off as Prime Day winds down. This knocks this gaming machine down to just $779 while supplies last.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptop bags for 2019
Up Next

How to run a free background check
breville nespresso machines amazon price cut b essenza mini
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Breville Nespresso coffee makers by 25% for Prime Day

These Breville Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines get a 25% price cut on Amazon. Take this sale as the perfect opportunity to gear your kitchen with a premium coffee maker.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Deals

Amazon Echo Dot vs. Google Home Mini: Which Prime Day deal is better?

Amazon Echo and Google Home are the dominant smart home ecosystems and the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini are the gateway devices. Which is the better deal for Prime Day 2019, the Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini?
Posted By Bruce Brown
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops a great 50-inch Vizio 4K TV deal for Prime Day 2019

Walmart is back with another amazing 4K TV deal. This time, it's slashed $150 off the 50-inch Vizio D-Series — one of the most well-rounded 4K TVs on the market — dropping the price to $280, which can be split over 12 monthly payments.
Posted By Josh Levenson
moto g and z smarphones amazon prime day price cut z4 lifestyle
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 40% off on Moto G and Z smartphones on Prime Day

Today at Prime Day, Amazon is exclusively offering selected items on the Moto G and Z family at a discounted price of up to 40%. Take this chance and check them out as we’ve gathered them all here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

There’s still time for Prime Day iPad deals, even without a Prime membership

Prime Day ends soon but there’s still time to score before the clock runs out. Shoppers looking for a new tablet should strike while the iron's still hot, and this might be your last chance before to snag an iPad deals before summer's…
Posted By Lucas Coll
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Grab these hot video game deals before Amazon Prime Day is over

Amazon's Prime Day is almost over, but you still have a chance to grab some hot deals on some of the best video games and accessories. From PS4 to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, these are the deals you can still get.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Amazon Echo Show 5
Deals

This is the best Echo deal before Prime Day ends: The Echo Show 5

You'd expect that Amazon devices would likely be the best deals on Prime Day, since they're manufactured by Amazon. With Prime Day ending within a matter of hours, you're best buy for Alexa-enabled devices is the Echo Show 5.
Posted By Ed Oswald
all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 new echo plus
Deals

It’s your last chance to get Echo Plus with the best sound quality on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day’s mammoth midsummer two days of deals is winding down, but there’s still plenty of savings to be found. Before Prime Day wraps up, you can score an Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker for just $110, down from $150.
Posted By William Hank
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Now’s your last chance to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on the cheap

The clock is ticking — you have less than twelve hours to snap up an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Recast on the cheap, as Prime Day is drawing to a close and it's taking the discounts on the firm's cord-cutting…
Posted By Josh Levenson
power a wireless gamecube style controller deal poweraswitchoutandabout
Gaming

Play Smash the right way with this PowerA Switch controller Prime Day deal

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA GameCube-style wireless Switch controller for $27, down from its typical $50 price. The controller is perfect for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo show 5 nest hub
Smart Home

Amazon Show 5 vs. Google Nest Hub: Which Prime Day deal is better?

Comparing the Prime Day 2019 deals for the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show 5 includes the smart home platforms on which they run, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as the displays' features, performance, and prices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: LG, Samsung, and Vizio receive huge price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Deals

Amazon’s Prime Day Deal on the Echo Dot is the lowest price it has ever been

Don't need a screen and just want a basic Alexa device that has decent sound for an extra room? Amazon's Prime Day 2019 deal on the Echo Dot is a great option, now 56% off its typical price. Act quickly though: The Dot's about to sell out.
Posted By Ed Oswald