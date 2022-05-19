 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $265 on this powerful, portable Dell 2-in-1 laptop today

By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in tent fold.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

For shoppers who are looking for their next machine, it’s highly recommended that they consider going with a 2-in-1 laptop. These versatile devices can cater to any situation at work or school, and they can also serve as entertainment hubs during rest and recreation. If you’re interested, there are some worthwhile 2-in-1 laptop deals out there, including Dell’s $266 discount for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop that brings its price down to $539 from its original price of $805.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of its powerful and stylish products, which is why Dell laptop deals like this offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop are always in high demand. While there’s nothing wrong with purchasing traditional laptops, they don’t have the capability to transform between four modes; namely clamshell, tent, media, and tablet. Whether you’re typing documents, delivering presentations, watching streaming content, or browsing social media, there’s a mode of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop that’s perfect for the job. With a weight of just over 3 pounds, it’s easy to carry around while you’re on the go.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop showcases AMD’s growth in the AMD vs Intel comparisons with fast performance that’s enabled by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor. The device is also equipped with AMD Radeon Graphics and 8GB of RAM, which is considered the sweet spot for most users, especially if you’re not planning to run demanding apps, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, a 256GB SSD for storage, and adaptive thermal technology that makes the device generate less heat when you’re mobile and ramp up performance when you’re stationary.

It’s never a waste of money to spend on laptop deals, but going for a device like the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop will help you maximize your budget. It’s an even more attractive option because Dell has slashed the 2-in-1 laptop’s price by $266, making it more affordable at $539 compared to its sticker price of $805. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you should probably finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the PGA Championship live stream now

Rory McIlroy celebrates a win on the green.

Apex Legends Mobile isn’t a great fit for small screens

Promo art for Apex Legends Mobile shows different characters.

God of War Ragnarök gets tons of accessibility features

god of war ragnarok accessibility screenshot

Horizon Forbidden West is PS5’s first pack-in game

Horizon: Forbidden West

Need a new GPU? AMD is way cheaper than Nvidia right now

An AMD RX 6000 graphics card with the Radeon branding.

Best Amazon Laptop Deals: Save on Apple, Acer, HP and more

The M1-powered MacBook Pro viewed from a high angle.

Google’s new website wants to make your job interviews easy

best job search apps for ios and android interview

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream today

how to watch aston villa vs burnley live stream brunley feature action

What is bias lighting and how can it improve TV performance?

OLED with Bias Lighting

How to watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream today

watch everton vs crystal palace live stream online feature action

Are we becoming too dependent on the smart home?

Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall in a kitchen.

Moto G 5G hands-on review: Good phone, better battery

A person holding a Moto G 5G smartphone up to their ear

Where the MCU’s Moon Knight can go from here

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight.