Save $265 on this powerful, portable Dell 2-in-1 laptop today

For shoppers who are looking for their next machine, it’s highly recommended that they consider going with a 2-in-1 laptop. These versatile devices can cater to any situation at work or school, and they can also serve as entertainment hubs during rest and recreation. If you’re interested, there are some worthwhile 2-in-1 laptop deals out there, including Dell’s $266 discount for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop that brings its price down to $539 from its original price of $805.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of its powerful and stylish products, which is why Dell laptop deals like this offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop are always in high demand. While there’s nothing wrong with purchasing traditional laptops, they don’t have the capability to transform between four modes; namely clamshell, tent, media, and tablet. Whether you’re typing documents, delivering presentations, watching streaming content, or browsing social media, there’s a mode of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop that’s perfect for the job. With a weight of just over 3 pounds, it’s easy to carry around while you’re on the go.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop showcases AMD’s growth in the AMD vs Intel comparisons with fast performance that’s enabled by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor. The device is also equipped with AMD Radeon Graphics and 8GB of RAM, which is considered the sweet spot for most users, especially if you’re not planning to run demanding apps, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, a 256GB SSD for storage, and adaptive thermal technology that makes the device generate less heat when you’re mobile and ramp up performance when you’re stationary.

It’s never a waste of money to spend on laptop deals, but going for a device like the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop will help you maximize your budget. It’s an even more attractive option because Dell has slashed the 2-in-1 laptop’s price by $266, making it more affordable at $539 compared to its sticker price of $805. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you should probably finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

