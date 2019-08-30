Dell chops $80 off the price of this Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop for Labor Day

The weekend leading up to Labor Day is not only a time for parties and celebrations; it’s also a great opportunity to score discounts on gadgets and electronics. Along with other online retailers, Dell is holding a sale on a variety of its laptops right now, including the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop. Normally $530, you can now get the 128GB variant for only $450.

One of the key highlights of this Dell laptop is its versatility. Designed with a durable 360-degree hinge, it can be used in a variety of ways. There’s the standard laptop mode for extensive typing, the tent/media mode for watching videos and movies, and the tablet mode for drawing and writing. This makes the laptop an all-in-one portable powerhouse that can deliver in terms of productivity and entertainment.

At the core of this computer is the eighth-generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor. Combined with 8GB of RAM, this chipset provides enough speed and power for multitasking and switching between open applications. Whether it be surfing the web, watching movies, or working in the Office, this laptop can handle basic everyday computing tasks with no lag.

Dell incorporated its famed Cinema software to the Inspiron 14 5000 for enhanced multimedia consumption. Its 14-inch HD (1,366 x 768) LED-backlit touchscreen is enough to display content in stunning clarity and vividness, but with the CinemaColor enabled, the visuals can be beefed up to look richer and more life-like. It also has the CinemaSound for boosting audio to mimic studio quality and the CinemaStream that provides the maximum bandwidth to music and videos for a stutter-free and seamless experience.

Built with multiple ports and slots, you’ll never run out of connectivity options with this laptop. There’s an HDMI port if you want to link it to a TV or a second monitor, and a full-size SD card if you want to transfer files in a flash. It also has a USB Type 2.0 port, two USB Type 3.1 ports, and a universal audio jack.

From work and school stuff to entertainment, you can never go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop. Score the 128GB model today on Dell’s website at a discounted price of $450 (free shipping included).

