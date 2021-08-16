  1. Deals
This Dell laptop is perfect for school, and it’s only $280 today

By
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 on a white background.

The back-to-school laptop deals are in full swing and we’ve spotted a fantastic Dell laptop for just $280 today. If you’re on a tight budget or simply need an inexpensive and uncomplicated laptop deal, this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is the one for you. Available at Dell, you’ll need to be quick because — as always — stock is limited with Dell deals. Once it’s gone, it’s gone and you won’t want to miss out on the great $110 saving you can enjoy right now.

Dell is considered one of the best laptop brands out there for a good reason so you know you’re onto a good thing with this Dell Inspiron 15 3000. While it might not have made the cut in our look at the best laptops out there, it’s still an amazing deal at this low a price. For the price, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus a great-looking 15.6-inch HD anti-glare LED-backlit non-touch display. That’s everything you need for working on the move while on a budget. Whether you’re taking notes in class or writing up a paper, this laptop will make the job simpler.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is well designed for convenience, too, thanks to features like a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps for easy use, and a spacious touchpad. It’s possible to use the lift hinge to raise the device to an ergonomic angle as well, giving you a more comfortable typing angle than with other laptops. Blue light software works to reduce harmful blue light emissions so your eyes stay as comfortable as your limbs, no matter how hard you’re studying. Everything about the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has been designed with convenience and comfort in mind which you just don’t get with many other budget laptops.

Normally priced at $390, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is just $280 right now at Dell. It’s a strictly limited offer so once it’s gone, it’s gone. You won’t want to miss out at this price.

