This portable, powerful Dell laptop is only $353 today

Laptop deals don’t have to cost a fortune as we’ve seen with one of the latest deals from Dell. Right now, you can buy the ever popular Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $353 when you buy direct from Dell, Ordinarily priced at $430, you save $77 off the usual price so it’s a very tempting deal if you’re looking to enjoy an inexpensive laptop for even less than usual. Let’s take a look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000

Often featuring amongst the Dell laptop deals we see going on, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is quite the workhorse at this price. It’s designed for anyone who needs to be productive on the move but wants to keep costs down without resorting to using a Chromebook. Coming from one of the best laptop brands at the moment, you can feel confident that the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has been well-designed. It promises to have plenty of useful convenience features like an expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps than before, as well as a spacious touchpad. It also has a lift hinge so you can raise it to an ergonomic angle while the screen uses Dell ComfortView Low Blue Light Software to ensure your eyes don’t suffer from eyestrain while you use it. With so much focus on comfort, you’re sure to be delighted with the results.

Performance-wise, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 won’t rival the best laptops but it’s competent. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need to work well on the move with Windows 11 Home running in S mode to ensure reliable performance while you work. A 15.6-inch full HD screen with narrow borders means it’s good to look at, too. It’s no wonder then that the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 features among our look at the best Dell laptops thanks to it offering Dell quality at a budget price.

Ordinarily priced at $430, the stylish and practical Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to $353 when you buy direct from Dell today. If you’re looking to enjoy good quality without breaking the bank, this is the laptop for you. You’ll appreciate just how much it enriches your working life.

