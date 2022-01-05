If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is perfect for everyday tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content. It’s powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 605, which makes it more than capable of handling these activities. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage, which should be ample space for your essential software and files, and a built-in HD webcam so that you’d look great during video calls. Windows is the standard for many business-related programs and game development, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, and the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home in S Mode.

It’s enjoyable to use the laptop with its 15.6-inch HD screen, as there are narrow bezels on three sides for fewer distractions, in addition to Dell’s ComfortView technology that reduces blue light emissions that can harm your eyes and cause discomfort when you’re looking at the display for several hours. Typing is also a breeze with the expansive keyboard that features large keycaps and a spacious touchpad, and the laptop’s lift hinge raises it to an ergonomic angle so that your hands will be placed at a more natural position. Dell also placed rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge for additional stability and to prevent skidding.

Whether you’re buying a new laptop to work from home or to attend online classes, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. It’s currently available from Dell for a very affordable price of $250, down $135 from its original price of $385. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, and you may even get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 shipped to your doorstep the very next day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations