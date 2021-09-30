  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this Dell laptop is today

For shoppers who are seeking recommendations for what to target among retailers’ laptop deals, among the most popular suggestions are Dell laptop deals and Dell XPS deals because of the brand’s reliability and great value for money. One of the laptops that you can buy from Dell at a special price is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is available with a $55 discount that brings its price down to $330 from its original price of $385.

Dell is always part of Digital Trends’ best laptops as its devices provide excellent value, and that trend continues with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. It’s capable of handling all your daily tasks, such as doing online research and typing reports, through its Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM. The laptop’s also a great tool for rest and recreation, such as for watching streaming content, as it’s equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 605 and a 15.6-inch HD screen, as well as a valuable companion for online meetings with its built-in HD webcam.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will make sure that you stay comfortable while you work all day through its lift hinge, which raises the laptop to a typing angle that won’t strain your wrists and fingers. Your eyes will also be well taken care of with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions that will strain your eyes if you’re looking at the screen for a long time.

For a dependable laptop that won’t cost you your entire savings account, you should go for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Dell is selling the laptop for just $330, after a $55 discount to its original price of $385. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you think the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is the perfect laptop for your needs and budget, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Dell’s cheap price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will be tough to beat, but there’s no harm in checking out what other retailers are offering. We’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that are available today, in case you want to see the other options that are out there.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Dell Laptop Deals

Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of a handy touchscreen. more
Dell Refurbished Laptops

The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet. more
Dell Inspiron 7000 17 QHD+ 2-in-1 (11th Gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the Inspiron 17 2-in-1 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and gorgeous 17-inch Quad HD+ touch display. more
