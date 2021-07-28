  1. Deals
Dell discounts back-to-school laptops by over $200 during this sale

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop featured.

For those starting a new school, or going back, it’s time to stock up on much-needed gear like a reliable laptop or desktop computer. There are a bunch of Dell laptop deals available right now, if you want something portable. Dell is also hosting a huge back-to-school sale and you can grab much more like all-in-one computers, traditional desktops, and a ton of different laptops.

One of the better deals available is the new (2021) Inspiron 15 Laptop for $200 off, at $649 with free shipping and express delivery. That’s an awesome deal for a relatively powerful and versatile productivity-focused laptop. It has an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. If you use the code STUDENT50 at checkout, it drops the price another $50 to $600.

The New Inspiron 15 Laptop is sleek, lightweight, and super-efficient. It has an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.4GHz. Backing that is 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 solid-state drive, Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory, and Intel’s WiFi 6 2×2 Gigabit+ hardware. The large 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare LED display with narrow borders is impressive and runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Additional features include Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting wireless peripherals, a Windows 10 license with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches, and Dell Mobile Connect access to link up your smartphone and laptop. There are plenty of ports, too, including an SD card reader, USB 3.2 with Type-A and Type-C inputs, HDMI, and more. It is a fantastic laptop to have for back-to-schoolers and creatives alike.

Dell is offering it on sale as part of its back-to-school promotions. Normally $859, you’re getting $210 off, which brings the final price to $649 with free shipping and express delivery. However, you can get an additional $50 off, dropping it to $600, when you use coupon code STUDENT50 at checkout. Grab it while it lasts people!

Of course, if you want to see what else Dell is offering as part of its major back-to-school hardware sale, you can. There’s a lot to like, including all-in-one computers that have the hardware built into the monitor. The same STUDENT50 discount code mentioned above works for any of the hardware included in the sale. Remember to use it at checkout!

If you want to see what other laptops are on sale before making a final purchase decision, we made it easy. We rounded up all of the best offers on back-to-school laptops below. Check them out!

