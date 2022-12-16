 Skip to main content
Cheap PC deal: Get this 24-inch Dell all-in-one for $550

For anyone short on space, we’ve spotted one of the best desktop computer deals around for you. At Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One system for $550 saving you $50 off the usual price of $600. It’s a modest saving but this is a really convenient system as you don’t have to worry bout buying a separate monitor plus it’s ideal for anyone short on space at home or on their desk. Handy for the whole family, this deal is unlikely to stick around so let’s take a quick look at why you might need it or just hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One

The best all-in-one computers are ideal for anyone short on space but still in need of a good-quality desktop PC, thanks to squeezing everything in within the screen. The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One might not offer hardware to rival some of the best desktop computers, but once you factor in not needing to buy a separate monitor, it soon works out as great value for the price range. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage.

That’s the perfect hardware setup for anyone who simply needs to work on some documents, presentations, or similar from home. Its 23.8-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties also makes it a great option for watching your favorite streaming shows too. InfinityEdge technology means you won’t be distracted by wide bezels plus it further adds to the slight nature of the system so it doesn’t take up more room than it needs. With an improved color gamut than previous models, you also get 99% sRGB color support. Other features include a full HD pop-up camera for taking video calls, with the device disappearing as soon as you’re done. This is a system that’s all about convenience and practicality so it’ll fit into any living space.

Normally priced at $600, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-In-One is down to $550 for a limited time only. The $50 saving soon adds up and this was already a great value proposition. Buy it now before you miss out.

