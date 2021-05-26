  1. Deals
Get a full Dell desktop bundle for under $850 with this insane deal

When buying a new PC, you’ll usually have to look at desktop computer deals and desktop monitor deals separately, and figure out the CPU and screen that are perfect for each other. However, Dell is making the process easier with the Inspiron Desktop Bundle, which includes the CPU, a pair of 24-inch monitors, and essential accessories. Making the bundle an even better deal is that it’s currently on sale with a $275 discount, bringing its price down to just $830 from its original price of $1,105.

The Inspiron Desktop Bundle includes a CPU that’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Intel UHD Graphics 630, so it can run the latest productivity apps without any problems. You’ll also be able to smoothly multitask between several apps at a time, which will make it easier and faster to finish tasks for work or school. The CPU also features a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD, for more than enough space to install the software that you regularly use.

The CPU comes with a pair of Dell S2421HN monitors, which look amazing with their 23.8-inch screens and 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. The very thin bezels make the displays look even larger, and with ComfortView technology, they’re easy on the eyes as harmful blue light emissions are reduced. For gamers, the monitors also support AMD FreeSync technology with refresh rates of up to 75Hz, for tear-free experiences while you’re playing your favorite games.

Completing the Inspiron Desktop Bundle are the CA Essential Webcam and the Dell Pro Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, so that once everything is all set up, you can immediately start working, participating in virtual meetings, or attending online classes.

If you want to upgrade your PC, but you don’t want separate purchases for the CPU, monitor, and accessories, then you might want to consider the Inspiron Desktop Bundle. Dell is currently offering the bundle at $275 off, lowering its price to just $830 from its original price of $1,105. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to experience the convenience of buying everything that you need for a new PC while enjoying savings at the same time, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button.

