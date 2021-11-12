Dell laptop Black Friday deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season is bustling with discounts and promotions, and it’s thanks to that we’re seeing some of the best Dell laptop Black Friday deals around. In fact, it’s been a long while since we’ve seen discounts this good. The best Dell laptop Black Friday deals are mixed in with a load of the best Black Friday deals overall, meaning things can get a bit confusing if you’re trying to scour through all of the available discounts. There are Black Friday laptop deals to sort through, as well as Black Friday gaming laptop deals — for those who want more powerful rigs — and, of course, Dell Black Friday deals on a host of items, even peripherals, monitors, and more. We haven’t even touched upon desktops, all-in-ones, and everything else.

Dell laptop Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers today



Dell 11-inch Chromebook 3100 Education — was $363, now $249

— was $363, Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — was $389, now $250

— was $389, Dell XPS 13 Laptop 9305 (2021) — was $950, now $650

— was $950, Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — was $1,019, now $700

— was $1,019, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (2021) – was $1,320, now $1,070

This student-ready Chromebook is lightweight, easy to use, and ideal for productivity tasks, whether you’re doing homework, conducting research, or just browsing the web. It has an 11.6-inch non-touch HD display. That’s compact compared to a laptop, but gives you enough room to watch movies and edit documents. The tough chassis, spill-resistant keyboard, and protected ports mean it will last, which is good when you’re tossing it in a handbag or backpack constantly. It’s one of the better Black Friday Chromebook deals we’ve seen so far this holiday season.

It’s not skimpy on power for being a Chromebook. The Intel dual-core processor is comparable to a lower-end laptop, but will excel with the Chrome OS. You get 4GB of RAM, also comparable to a low- or even mid-range laptop. You’ll be able to run multiple programs at once without losing speed, ideal for students who need to video chat or stream music while editing documents. It has a pretty miniscule 16GB of storage, but ideally you’ll be using cloud storage apps like Google Drive. If you need to store anything on a physical device, it has one USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — was $389, now $250

With its 15.6-inch HD display, Intel N series processor options, and excellent battery life, the Inspiron 15 3000 features a sustainable design. It’s also super sleek, lightweight, and stunning visually, so it’s an excellent choice for those with on-the-go lifestyles. Thanks to this early Black Friday deal, it’s crazy cheap, too! You get decent power, a sleek form factor, and a large display, all for an affordable price. It’s the option for anyone on a tight budget who wants a new computer.

This model of Inspiron is has a modest processor and 4GB of RAM. That’s not going to let you run graphics-heavy games, but it will be no problem for video calls, streaming, and document editing. If you need a computer for work or school, this will likely cover all your bases.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop 9305 (2021) — was $950, now $650

Dell’s newest XPS 13 laptop is powerful, beautiful, and functional, which is everything you’d ever want or need in a laptop. Inside is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 solid-state drive, and Killer Wi-Fi AX1650. Those are some respectable components for a laptop, and should treat you well as long as you aren’t gaming or exporting large files. The 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge display is a real looker, too! It maximizes the screen-to-case ratio with tiny bezels to keep laptop compact and portable.

The $300 off sweetens the deal that much more and should really put this laptop on your radar. If you must know, the XPS 13 held its own when up against the HP Spectre x360 — it really is one of the best laptops and one of our favorites. Great price, excellent design, lots of power, and an incredibly sleek profile. If you’ve been waiting to grab Dell’s latest, now is the time.



Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — was $1,019, now $700

If you want to game on the go, you’ll need a laptop with a graphics card — not integrated graphics. While there are a few Black Friday gaming laptop deals floating around, this one from Dell is worth singling out. The G15 features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. It should run most games on medium to high settings. The 10th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB M.2 SSD are also important to note.

The display is a 15.6-inch FHD screen running at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Anything running at under 2K will look its absolute best. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, so you can really crank up the FPS on your games without needing an external monitor. Optionally, you can upgrade to a 165Hz display panel while still keeping the Black Friday discount. You won’t have to worry about input lag issues either — the display has a 3ms response time.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (2021) — was $1,320, now $1,070

A convertible laptop, like this 2-in-1, allows you to swap seamlessly between various configurations. You can use it as a standard laptop or flip the keyboard behind the screen and turn it into a makeshift tablet. Most tablets, however, are not this powerful. The 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB M.2 SSD deliver much better performance than your average tablet. It’s even running Windows 11 (if you use the free upgrade straight out of the box). Be sure to check out our direct comparison if you want to know the difference between the XPS 13 2-in-1 and the XPS 13.

When you’re considering a 2-in-1, the screen is even more important than on a traditional laptop, and arguably even a gaming laptop. While you don’t need to worry about refresh rates and lag, you do need the picture to be gorgeous. After all, you’ll be interacting with its touch screen, and possibly using a stylus to draw, write or edit photos. This XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch WLED display that runs at 1920 x 1200 resolution. Anything under 4K is going to look stunning. It’ll really let you see all 16 million possible colors. If you’re doing any kind of image editing or creation, this is a fantastic option.

