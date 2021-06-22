Last Chance: Shop these Dell Prime Day laptop deals NOW

We are on day two of Prime Day 2021 and if you thought those Prime Day deals would stop popping up, you’d be wrong! But they won’t last forever. All good things have to come to an end sometime and these Dell laptop deals are no exception. They might be coming in hot, but they’re running out just as quickly. So now’s the time to buy and snap up these laptop deals from Dell.

We’ve picked out four “get them right now or be sorry later” laptop deals from Dell. These discounts range from $116 to $250 off their original prices, but they’re limited in stock, so you need to act (reasonably) fast. Read on to get the rundown on each of them and be ready to hit that Buy Now button.

Inspiron 15 3000 laptop — $300, was $439

Who says you can’t get a 15-inch laptop for $300? With this Prime Day deal from Dell, you can do exactly that and $300 buys you a lot when it comes to the Inspiron 15 3000: A 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit display, an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Mobile processor, 128GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, 4GB of RAM, and a good selection of ports and slots that includes HDMI and USB ports and an SD card reader. It’s not the most portable laptop at 4.04 pounds but it’s a solid everyday laptop, perfect for getting your work done and streaming your favorite shows. And with this deal, you’ll avoid paying $439 and save $139.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $889

The Dell G3 15 may be more of an entry-level gaming laptop, but it sure doesn’t look like it. And at $650, you’d be getting it for a steal, because it’s normally $889 and so you’re saving $239 with Dell’s offer. But back to the laptop: It may be at a discount, but it comes with a powerful 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit display, a dual-fan cooling system, and a backlit keyboard.

It also comes with Alienware Command Center software to help enhance your gaming experience by optimizing the game and system settings, customizing how your hardware works with each game you play, and offering a centralized library of all of your games so that you can access all your games and settings in one place.

Dell XPS 13 — $784, was $900

We’ve consistently rated the Dell XPS 13 as one of the best laptops on the market and one that’s worthy of its usual hefty price tag. But now, with today’s Prime Day deal from Dell, you can snag one at a $116 discount and just pay $784. Which is a much nicer price than what it normally costs: $900.

And this deal still gets you a great laptop: This Dell XPS 13 comes with an eleventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 13.3 inch FHD InfinityEdge non-touch display which features 400-nit brightness. This is the perfect laptop for someone who wants power and portability: It only weighs 2.6 pounds.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,750, was $2,000

The Dell XPS 17 does have the biggest sale price tag, but it also has the biggest discount too. And that’s no surprise because it’s also the most feature-rich laptop on this list. With Dell’s $250 discount, you only have to pay $1,750. Which is much better than the original asking price of $2,000.

But considering what the Dell XPS 17 has to offer, the laptop is worth the money you’ll spend on it because you’re getting a laptop with a 17-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge non-touch 500 nit display, a powerful 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, a spacious 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM. This laptop is for content creators. If you know you’ll be video-editing and livestreaming, this is the laptop for you.

