5 laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today — from $245

Whether you’re looking for a laptop for school, work, or play, there’s no shortage of great laptops out there, and getting them for a discount is even better. That’s why we’re always excited to share great laptop deals with our readers. We’re going to be highlighting some of the best offers on great laptops that are available right now.

On Dell’s website, you can get amazing Dell laptop deals for steep discounts, including one of the best gaming laptop deals this year. There’s also an incredible deal on a Lenovo ThinkPad that’s 65% off! Finally, if you’re looking for a pro-level laptop for multimedia work, we also spotted one of the best MacBook deals around. Keep reading to discover why these are the laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $245, was $305

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you won’t have to compromise on the quality of your laptop if you get this Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Despite its low price point, it has a sleek, modern design and enough power to do your daily work. Inside, it’s equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a speedy 128GB m.2 NVMe SSD. While this spec sheet won’t exactly put it on the list of the best laptops, it can certainly handle light tasks like word processing, web browsing, and watching online videos without problems. This is also a great laptop to get your kids as their first device, thanks to Windows 11 Home OS that helps them get acquainted with a standard computer interface. There’s also solid room for expansion, with three USB ports, an audio jack, and an HDMI port to hook it up to a monitor in a pinch. If you need to hop into video calls, there’s a 720p HD camera with an integrated microphone. Whether you’re looking for an affordable daily driver or an extra device for a family member, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is the perfect pick. It’s available on Dell’s website today for just $245, which is a $60 discount on the standard price of $305. Hit the Buy Now button below to take advantage of this deal.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $735, was $1,185

The best gaming laptops don’t come cheap, so this G15 gaming laptop from Dell is an absolute bargain. You’re getting powerful, gaming-ready specs at a rock-bottom price. Under the hood, you’ll find a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10870H octa-core processor with up to 5GHz of clock speed, which is an astonishing level of performance for a budget gaming device. There’s also 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD to hold all of your files and games. Of course, the real star of the show is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, an excellent modern GPU. Not only will you be able to run all of the most popular competitive titles like Valorant and Apex Legends, but you’ll also be able to play modern AAA titles at solid frame rates. You’ll also take advantage of the 120Hz, 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow borders. You can also play on a bigger screen with the included HDMI port and DisplayPort-compatible USB-C port. If you’re ready to take your gaming experience to the next level, get this deal from Dell for just $735. That’s a $450 discount on the regular price of $1,185. Hit the Buy Now button and get this laptop now!

Dell XPS 13 Touch — $833, was $1,050



We’ve long praised the Dell XPS 13 line as some of the best laptops you can get. If you’re looking for a sleek notebook to maximize your on-the-go productivity, this is the perfect laptop. This particular configuration of the Dell XPS 13 stands out thanks to its 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge touch display, so you can easily switch between the trackpad and the screen as input options. This laptop also has an excellent keyboard, with a clicky, tactile feel that’s easy to type on for extended periods. Inside, you’ll find a quad-core 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with up to 4.20GHz turbo, a fast and efficient processor that promises consistent performance and excellent battery life. There’s also 8GB of high-speed memory and a 256GB m.2 NVMe SSD. The Dell XPS 13 Touch also has an impeccable design, with a platinum silver exterior and a black carbon fiber palm rest that you’ll love putting your hands on. If this sounds like the ideal laptop for your needs, there’s no time to waste. You can get it for only $833, which is a $217 discount on the standard price of $1,050. Hit the Buy Now button below before this deal disappears.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga — $1,344, was $3,839

While they’re revered by professionals worldwide for excellent reliability and an industry-leading keyboard, all of the best ThinkPad laptops have a reputation for having an “old-school” design. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga bucks that trend with a gorgeous titanium body, a beautiful display, and a razor-thin profile that makes it one of the lightest laptops around. You’ll love browsing on the sizable 13.5-inch QHD IPS touch display, which is anti-smudge, anti-reflective, and gets up to 450 nits of brightness. It’s also a 2-in-1 design, so you can quickly flip it around and turn it into a tablet or prop it up to watch media. There’s even an included Lenovo Precision Pen to take notes or annotate documents right out of the box. This configuration doesn’t compromise on performance, either: It’s equipped with a speedy 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1160G7, 16GB of high-speed RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD. The keyboard is thinner than a typical ThinkPad, but it’s still an absolute delight to type on. You also get the iconic TrackPoint — a beloved feature with a dedicated fanbase. You can pick up this convertible laptop for just $1,344, an enormous $2,495 discount on the standard price of $3,839. Hit the Buy Now button and get 65% off on this business-class laptop today!

2021 Apple MacBook Pro — $1,800, was $2,000

In our 2021 Apple MacBook Pro review, we called it “the best MacBook Pro since 2015” and gave it a perfect rating. It’s easily one of the best computers that Apple has ever released, with incredible performance, a beautiful display, and tons of thoughtful features catered specifically for a “pro” market. Inside, you’ll find the blisteringly fast M1 Pro chip, which easily outpaces most processors while retaining the long-lasting battery life you expect from a MacBook Pro. This configuration also has a 14-core GPU and Apple’s revamped media engine, making it the perfect multimedia editing machine for music production, video editing, and more. There’s also 16GB of RAM for incredible multitasking capabilities. The XDR display is insanely bright and has fantastic detail and clarity. You’ll get plenty of ports, from old-school favorites like USB-A, SD, and a headphone jack, along with new-age USB-C inputs and a MagSafe charging port. If you want this nearly-perfect MacBook for a discount, get it right now on Amazon for just $1,800. That’s $200 off the standard price of $2,000. Hit the Buy Now button before you miss out on this deal!

