Prime Day is fast approaching, but you don’t need to wait for Amazon’s annual shopping event to buy a new laptop if you need one right now. There are laptop deals for all budget ranges, and it’s highly recommended to go with Dell laptop deals for powerful and reliable machines. For example, the Dell Precision 3560 Workstation is currently on sale from Dell, with the Intel Core i5 model at $886 off to bring its price down to just $1,459 from $2,345, and the Intel Core i7 model at $1,121 off to lower its price to $1,819 from $2,940.

Dell Precision 3560 with Intel Core i5 – $1,459, was $2,345

Dell Precision 3560 with Intel Core i7 – $1,819, was $2,940

The Dell Precision 3560 is a top-of-the-line laptop that’s powered by the Dell Optimizer software, which adds A.I.-based optimization that learns how you work and makes changes to the machine for a more personalized experience. The technology enables features such as ExpressResponse, which launches your most used apps faster; ExpressSign-in, which logs you in to your account upon detecting your presence; and ExpressCharge, which improves battery performance by learning your usage patterns.

The Intel Core i5 model of the Dell Precision 3560 comes with the Intel Iris Xe graphics card and a 256GB SSD for storage, while the Intel Core i7 model comes with the Nvidia T500 and a 512GB SSD. Both versions of the mobile workstation, however, are equipped with a 15.6.-inch Full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details and vibrant colors, and 16GB of RAM to enable seamless multitasking between apps.

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to snag a great deal on a powerful laptop, as you can enjoy significant savings when you buy the Dell Precision 3560 from Dell. The Intel Core i5 model is currently available for $1,459, after an $886 discount to its original price of $2,345, while the Intel Core i7 model is just $1,819, after $1,121 was slashed off its original price of $2,940. These offers can disappear any time soon though, so if you want to buy the Dell Precision 3560 without paying full price, you should click either of those Buy Now buttons as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

If you're not sold on the Dell Precision 3560, there are other Dell laptop deals for you to choose from.

