Prime Day is fast approaching, but you don’t need to wait for Amazon’s annual shopping event to buy a new laptop if you need one right now. There are laptop deals for all budget ranges, and it’s highly recommended to go with Dell laptop deals for powerful and reliable machines. For example, the Dell Precision 3560 Workstation is currently on sale from Dell, with the Intel Core i5 model at $886 off to bring its price down to just $1,459 from $2,345, and the Intel Core i7 model at $1,121 off to lower its price to $1,819 from $2,940.
Dell Precision 3560 with Intel Core i5 – $1,459, was $2,345
Dell Precision 3560 with Intel Core i7 – $1,819, was $2,940
The Dell Precision 3560 is a top-of-the-line laptop that’s powered by the Dell Optimizer software, which adds A.I.-based optimization that learns how you work and makes changes to the machine for a more personalized experience. The technology enables features such as ExpressResponse, which launches your most used apps faster; ExpressSign-in, which logs you in to your account upon detecting your presence; and ExpressCharge, which improves battery performance by learning your usage patterns.
The Intel Core i5 model of the Dell Precision 3560 comes with the Intel Iris Xe graphics card and a 256GB SSD for storage, while the Intel Core i7 model comes with the Nvidia T500 and a 512GB SSD. Both versions of the mobile workstation, however, are equipped with a 15.6.-inch Full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details and vibrant colors, and 16GB of RAM to enable seamless multitasking between apps.
You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to snag a great deal on a powerful laptop, as you can enjoy significant savings when you buy the Dell Precision 3560 from Dell. The Intel Core i5 model is currently available for $1,459, after an $886 discount to its original price of $2,345, while the Intel Core i7 model is just $1,819, after $1,121 was slashed off its original price of $2,940. These offers can disappear any time soon though, so if you want to buy the Dell Precision 3560 without paying full price, you should click either of those Buy Now buttons as soon as you can.
More Dell laptop deals
If you’re not sold on the Dell Precision 3560, there are other Dell laptop deals for you to choose from. Take a look at some of the best offers that are currently available.
Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$700
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,127
Dell XPS 15 (4K display, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650)$1,519
Dell Laptop Deals
Up to 45% Off
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop (Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$340
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 GPU, 256GB SSD)$700
