Save thousands on your new workstation with these Dell deals

There are all kinds of laptop deals and desktop computer deals online, and most of them are enough for everyday activities such as browsing social media, watching streaming content, and researching on the internet. However, if you’re planning to multitask between several apps often, or run demanding software such as image and video editors, you shouldn’t settle for a mid-range computer. You’ll want to purchase one of the most powerful machines on the market, and those include Dell’s Precision Workstations, which come as both laptops and desktop computers.

Of course, more powerful computers require a higher budget. Fortunately, you can take advantage of discounts of more than $1,000 if you purchase the Precision Workstations from Dell itself. We’ve gathered three of the best options that you can buy right now — the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation for $1,737, for savings of $1,434 from its original price of $3,171; the Dell Precision 5820 Tower Workstation for $1,759, for savings of $1,149 from its original price of $2,908; and the Dell Precision 5760 Mobile Workstation for $2,569, for savings of $2,298 from its original price of $4,867. These deals are only available in limited quantities and for a limited time though, so you should push through with buying the model that fits your needs right away or you’ll risk missing out.

Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation — $1,737, was $3,171

If you need a high-performance laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia RTX T1200 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s the recommended specification if you’re planning to launch intensive applications or create any kind of content, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed so you can start using the device as soon as it boots up. The Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, so you get a great look at your projects while you work on them.

Dell Precision 5820 Tower Workstation — $1,759, was $2,908

If you don’t need the portability of a laptop, and either you’ve already purchased or are planning to buy from monitor deals for a display that will give justice to a powerful PC, then the Dell Precision 5820 Tower Workstation is your best bet. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia T400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 256GB SSD. One of the advantages of going with a desktop computer is that it’s much easier to eventually upgrade its components, so if the time comes that its parts are no longer pulling their weight, you can swap them for the latest ones instead of having to purchase an entirely new machine. You’ll also get to keep using your favorite accessories, like a snappy keyboard and a responsive mouse.

Dell Precision 5760 Mobile Workstation — $2,569, was $4,867

It’s not true that only desktop computers can provide the performance required by heavy users like multimedia editors and graphic artists. Case in point — the Dell Precision 5760 Mobile Workstation, which can handle even the most demanding tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. It comes with a 17-inch Full HD+ display so you’ve got a wide look at whatever you’re working on, and Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD so you can start using the laptop right away. If you need a laptop that will never fail you, it’s going to be tough to find a better option than the Dell Precision 5760 Mobile Workstation.

