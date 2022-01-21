This Dell workstation is $2,000 off — can you game on it?

It’s not often you find this kind of workstation on our laptop deals, but the Precision 7550 is an interesting beast and considering that it has a whopping $2,000 discount, bringing its price down to $1,369, it’s worth looking at.

So what is a workstation laptop exactly? Simply put, it’s a laptop built around productivity using design software more than anything else. That can be video editing, graphics design, animation in something like Maya, or similar tasks requiring a lot of graphical processing power. In this case, the laptop is powered by an NVIDIA Quadro T2000 with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM and is one of the better Quadros, although still nearer to the middle of the pack rather than the top. As to whether it’s a good option for a gaming laptop, well, the answer is: sort of.

You see, each GPU is made for a specific purpose, and that is what the architecture and drivers are built around. For example, the RTX series of graphics cards are made for gaming, while the Quadro series of graphics cards are made for video processing, and they don’t necessarily overlap.

That being said, you certainly can game on it, but you will get performance near the GTX 1650 since these two cards share roughly the same design. As you can see, it’s not as powerful a card given the price and compared to things you might see on our other gaming laptop deals. That being said, if you do design work and want to game, this is a pretty good middle ground for both, especially since the other specs are still relatively good, such as the FHD display, the 8GBs of RAM, and the 256GBs of internal storage.

At face value, the Precision 7550 might not seem like such a good deal for a gaming laptop, but when you consider that it’s only going for $1,369, the deal starts looking much better. That’s especially the case since you can also use it for design productivity, which is a big plus if you don’t want to carry around two laptops. You can also consider combining this with a monitor from our gaming monitor deals for your design work since bigger screens are often better for that.

