This 27-inch Dell monitor is $120 off right now

While Dell is mainly known for its laptops, which sometimes feature on our laptop deals page, the company makes a pretty good monitor, and today there’s a discount on a pretty great one. This Dell S2721H is on sale from the Dell website, bringing the price down to $200 from $320, a whopping $120 discount, which is pretty excellent.

As you’ve probably gathered from the name, this is a 27-inch monitor with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The screen uses an IPS panel, which means that you’re going to get some really rich colors and contrasts, even though the monitor doesn’t support HDR. You also get much better viewing angles with an IPS panel, so it’s great if you game or watch stuff with friends and family, and you can sit side-by-side without worrying about any weird discoloration. The color range is pretty impressive, covering 99% of sRGB, which is quite a lot if you aren’t familiar with the standard. It also has a relatively strong brightness, but you might not want to place it somewhere where light can easily reflect off it, just to preserve the quality of the image.

While it doesn’t have the frame rate that most gamers might want from a monitor, it does go up to 75Hz, which isn’t too bad, and it’s enough for most who don’t necessarily have a powerful desktop PC to run games at higher frame rates. You’ll also be happy to know that the monitor comes with two built-in speakers, so you don’t have to get a separate pair or hook it up to a sound system. It also has Dell’s patented blue-light technology, ComfortView Plus, which provides blue-light filtering without having a strong yellow tinge, as you see with most other blue-light-filtering tech.

While not necessarily the best gaming-focused monitor around, the Dell S2721H does a pretty excellent job of being an all-around good one, especially considering that it comes with speakers installed. Even so, the fact that Dell has discounted it down to $200 from $320 makes it a bit more enticing. Of course, if you end up grabbing it, you might want to check out some of our desktop computer deals to pair it with or our other desktop monitor deals.

