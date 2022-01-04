After taking advantage of one of these desktop computer deals or upgrading your PC’s components, you shouldn’t skip the next step of upgrading your screen with the help of these monitor deals. You don’t want to be stuck with an old display that won’t be able to do justice to your computer’s improved processing power. Don’t worry if you’re on a tight budget, as there are offers like Dell’s $120 discount for the Dell S2721HN, which brings the monitor’s price down to just $190 from its original price of $310.

Dell, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best monitors, is also offering affordable options like the Dell S2721HN, but without sacrificing the quality of the product. The monitor features a 27-inch screen with ultra-thin bezels on three sides and Full HD resolution, for vivid colors and sharp details on the websites that you browse, streaming content that you watch, and games that you play. It also offers a high refresh rate of up to 75Hz, which will lead to smoother movements on the screen, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The monitor’s response time, which measures how fast it shows image transitions, is 4ms, which is great for fast-paced action on the display.

For your convenience, the Dell S2721HN comes with dual HDMI ports, so you can have two sources simultaneously plugged in — such as a computer and a gaming console — and seamlessly switch between them whenever you want. The monitor also features a flicker-free screen with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which keeps your eyes comfortable even after hours of use by reducing harmful blue light emissions.

A powerful computer requires a modern screen, but you don’t have to break the bank when buying a new monitor. The Dell S2721HN, a 27-inch monitor, is available from Dell for just $190 after a $120 reduction from its original price of $310. It’s in stock and ready to ship, so if you proceed with the purchase now, you’ll enjoy a quick delivery that will get it on your doorstep faster than expected. The discount may disappear at any moment though, so to make sure that you benefit from this special price for the Dell S2721HN, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

