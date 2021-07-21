  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away monitors during this sale – but hurry!

If you’re planning to upgrade with desktop computer deals and gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to allocate some money for desktop monitor deals and gaming monitor deals. Your more powerful GPU and other internal components will be wasted if you’re still stuck with an outdated monitor that doesn’t do justice to whatever’s on your screen.

However, after investing in a new desktop computer or gaming PC, your budget might be limited. Fortunately, there are offers out there that you can take advantage of, but only if you know where to look. Dell, one of the prime brands in the industry, is a reliable source for discounts on monitors, and it’s currently selling a 27-inch 4K monitor for $300, after a $190 discount to its original price of $490, and a 27-inch gaming monitor for $320, after a $230 discount to its original price of $550.

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor — $300, was $490

Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch gaming monitor — $320, was $550

The Dell S2721QS features a 27-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution, which will let you enjoy even the finest details of the content that you’re watching or the projects that you’re working on. The monitor’s IPS panel delivers incredibly sharp images, and with AMD’s FreeSync technology, you’ll be able to enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming.

The 4K monitor is a head-turner with its elegant design and textured pattern at the back, and you can adjust it across nearly every angle so you’ll feel comfortable even after several hours of looking at the screen. Supporting this is its ComfortView feature, which reduces the harmful blue light emissions that reach your eyes for reduced strain and longer usage, like during extended working days and movie marathons.

There may be many 4K monitors in the market, but the Dell S2721QS remains one of the best options. It looks like an even better deal with Dell’s $190 discount, which brings the 27-inch monitor’s price down to just $300 from its original price of $490. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want to purchase the Dell S2721QS for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity. Click the Buy Now button as soon as you can.

You can use the Dell S2721QS for gaming, but if that’s your primary purpose for a new monitor, you should go for the Alienware AW2720HF. The Dell-owned Alienware brand is known for its gaming peripherals, and its expertise is on full display with this monitor’s native refresh rates of up to 240Hz and a true response time of 1ms. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, as well as Nvidia’s G-Sync, for distortion-free gaming.

The gaming monitor’s 27-inch display features Full HD resolution to let you appreciate the developers’ work on your favorite games, while its design takes into account the placement of your keyboard and cable management. It’s also equipped with the AlienFX system, which lets you customize the Alienware AW2720HF with dynamic lighting effects and unique themes.

Gaming monitors need to meet a specific set of requirements, and the Alienware AW2720HF does just that. That’s why it’s a steal with Dell’s $230 price cut, making it more affordable at just $320 compared with its original price of $550. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Alienware AW2720HF, then don’t hesitate and click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More desktop monitor deals

Monitors come in all shapes and sizes, so if you’re not sold on the Dell S2721QS or Alienware AW2720HF, there are other options from different retailers. To help with the daunting task of choosing the perfect display for your computer, we’ve gathered some of the best desktop monitor deals that are currently available.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$351 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$185 $200
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

AOC 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor

$150 $200
Say goodbye to eyestrain with this monitor. It has a Low Blue mode that offers eye protection so you can work all day without discomfort. It also has a LED backlight display tech for clear visuals.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$350 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Sceptre 24-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS Monitor

$148 $160
This 24-inch Sceptre 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for professionals and average users alike, offering crisp picture quality and minimal bezels for a sleek look.
Buy at Amazon

