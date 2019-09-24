There’s a large basketful of PC brands today, but there are only a few that most of us can remember existing back when personal computers were first becoming a big thing. Dell is one of them, and to this day, Dell still makes all sorts of excellent Windows laptops, desktops, and other gear. Most of these are general use and gaming PCs that just about everybody uses, but Dell Small Business offers some great stuff tailor-made for entrepreneurs — and a bunch of it’s on sale right now for the fall.

The Dell Semi-Annual Sale is running concurrently with its ongoing clearance sale, stacking discounts on top of discounts on laptops, desktops, and server equipment. Even if you’re not a small business owner, this is a great chance to score some deals on a new computer, and we’ve gathered a large handful of the best ones below. Remember that all of these items ship free, and Dell also offers price matching and various financing options. You can also sign up for Dell Rewards now and get up to 6% back on your purchases as well as free expedited shipping.

Dell laptop deals

Dell got its start way back when everybody was using desktop PCs, but still cranks out some of the best laptop designs you can buy. Everything from no-nonsense Windows laptops to cutting-edge 2-in-1 ultrabooks can be found bearing the Dell name today, including a number of our own favorites like the excellent Dell XPS line.

Whether you’re after a solid workstation that’s all business, a gaming laptop that can handle both work and play, or an ultra-portable 2-in-1 offering the best in modern PC technology, the Dell Semi-Annual Sale probably has something for you:

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 laptop: The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 combines the utility, portability, and affordability of a Chrome OS laptop with the versatility of a 2-in-1 touchscreen design, and rings in at $230 after a $50 discount.

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 combines the utility, portability, and affordability of a Chrome OS laptop with the versatility of a 2-in-1 touchscreen design, and rings in at $230 after a $50 discount. Dell Vostro 15 5590 laptop: The Dell Vostro 15 5590 is a great workhorse Windows machine that doesn’t cost a fortune and comes with one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs. A $522 discount brings it down to just $619. Want something a bit smaller? The 13-inch model with a similar hardware configuration is also on sale for $659.

The Dell Vostro 15 5590 is a great workhorse Windows machine that doesn’t cost a fortune and comes with one of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs. A $522 discount brings it down to just $619. Want something a bit smaller? with a similar hardware configuration is also on sale for $659. Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 laptop: If you want a 2-in-1 but Chromebooks aren’t your thing, the Inspiron 13 700 is a nice Windows-based alternative that’s available for $860 right now after a modest $50 discount.

If you want a 2-in-1 but Chromebooks aren’t your thing, the Inspiron 13 700 is a nice Windows-based alternative that’s available for $860 right now after a modest $50 discount. Dell Vostro 15 7590 laptop: The Vostro 15 7590 moves us into gamer-friendly territory, packing a ninth-gen i7 processor, a boosted 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU (one of Nvidia’s newer 16-series cards). A nice $900 discount off of its price knocks this gaming laptop down to $1,099.

The Vostro 15 7590 moves us into gamer-friendly territory, packing a ninth-gen i7 processor, a boosted 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU (one of Nvidia’s newer 16-series cards). A nice $900 discount off of its price knocks this gaming laptop down to $1,099. Dell XPS 15 9575 2-in-1 laptop: The Dell XPS remains one of our favorite ultrabook lines, and the XPS 15 9575 is one of the best of these. Its world-class build quality, great display, and slim design make it a joy to use all day, while its Radeon RX Vega graphics allow for some gaming during your downtime. The checkout code 50OFF699 lets you grab this 15-inch 2-in-1 for $1,450 and save $320.

Dell desktop deals

Laptops may be all the rage as hardware keeps getting better and more portable, but desktops will always have their place in the market. That’s because a good desktop PC will always allow for a larger and more comfortable space for working all day, along with larger monitor displays that are better for multi-tasking and for entertainment.

Another thing to consider if you’re weighing the benefits of a laptop versus a desktop is that a desktop tower’s components are generally quite easy to upgrade, allowing for even more customizability, value, and future-proofing than a laptop can provide. This is especially important for people who require beefier machines for demanding tasks like video editing (not to mention gaming), and that’s why we’ve also included some great deals on desktops from the Dell Semi-Annual Sale:

Dell Vostro desktop: With a ninth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, the Dell Vostro is a solid no-frills desktop PC for work and daily use. The Dell Semi-Annual Sale lets you grab yours for $469, saving $387 off its normal listed price.

With a ninth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, the Dell Vostro is a solid no-frills desktop PC for work and daily use. The Dell Semi-Annual Sale lets you grab yours for $469, saving $387 off its normal listed price. Dell XPS Tower: If, on the other hand, you want an affordable desktop that can handle both work and play, the Nvidia GT 1030-powered XPS Tower is a fine entry-level gaming machine. It’s even more affordable now, with the checkout code 50OFF699 knocking $250 off the price and bringing the XPS Tower down to $750.

If, on the other hand, you want an affordable desktop that can handle both work and play, the Nvidia GT 1030-powered XPS Tower is a fine entry-level gaming machine. It’s even more affordable now, with the checkout code knocking $250 off the price and bringing the XPS Tower down to $750. Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro: Desktop PC footprints don’t get a lot smaller than the OptiPlex 3070 Micro, which, despite its compact size, delivers plenty of power for multi-tasking with a six-core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Normally $970, the checkout code SAVE35 discounts the OptiPlex Micro to an affordable $630.

Desktop PC footprints don’t get a lot smaller than the OptiPlex 3070 Micro, which, despite its compact size, delivers plenty of power for multi-tasking with a six-core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Normally $970, the checkout code discounts the OptiPlex Micro to an affordable $630. Dell XPS Tower Special Edition: For a truly VR-ready gaming machine, the XPS Tower Special Edition can deliver with its ninth-gen i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and beefy GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. The code 50OFF699 lets you score this powerful gaming desktop for $1,700, saving you $260.

Dell server deals

Servers are one of a niche product than laptops and desktops (which everybody uses), but in the digital age, modern businesses — big and small — require secure and reliable storage solutions. Dell provides such solutions with its lineup of server racks and towers, so whether your network data needs are modest or large, we’ve smoked out a few of the best of the bunch and rounded them up right here:

Dell PowerEdge T140 tower server: The Dell PowerEdge T140 is a solid stand-alone tower server offering 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space in an affordable package, making it a good server solution for smaller enterprises. The Dell Small Business Sale shaves $304 off of its price, knocking it down to $519 right now.

The Dell PowerEdge T140 is a solid stand-alone tower server offering 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space in an affordable package, making it a good server solution for smaller enterprises. The Dell Small Business Sale shaves $304 off of its price, knocking it down to $519 right now. Dell PowerEdge R240 rack server: Rack servers like the PowerEdge R240 offer a lot of performance with room for future expansion, and this one comes bundled with a 1TB HDD to get you started — all for $1,059 after $626 off in savings.

Rack servers like the PowerEdge R240 offer a lot of performance with room for future expansion, and this one comes bundled with a 1TB HDD to get you started — all for $1,059 after $626 off in savings. Dell PowerVault RD1000 portable server: The PowerVault RD1000 is a uniquely portable backup server system for businesses on the go, and a 25% discount of $412 means you can grab one for $1,209 at the moment.

