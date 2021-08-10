  1. Deals
Last chance for back-to-school computer deals at Dell! Sale ends today

Before you head back to school, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of Dell laptop deals, or student laptop deals, ensuring you have the best equipment for the year. If you’re looking for a more permanent station, whether for gaming, your dorm, or elsewhere, there are also some excellent desktop computer deals and desktop monitor deals going on.

Or, you can head on over to Dell where the back-to-school sale is still live, at least until the end of today! It’s a great opportunity to get deals on student laptops, desktops, monitors, and everything in between. You can shop the sale yourself, or check out some of the better deals we’ve found below.

New Inspiron 15 Touch Laptop (2021) – $920, was $989

A silver Dell Inspiron 15 Plus laptop with a nature photo on the screen.

The Inspiron 15 Touch Laptop is the latest release of the system, with a touchscreen display offering a 2-in-1 tablet and laptop design. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core mobile processor with AMD Radeon graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The display is a 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit touch panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. You also get a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive, Intel WiFi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0, and Windows 10 Home with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it drops. Right now, Dell is offering the New Inspiron 15 Touch for $69 off (normally $989), which brings the price to $920 with free express delivery. Act soon, the deal won’t last much longer!

New XPS 13 Touch Laptop (2021) – $1,670, was $1,970

Dell XPS 13 laptop at a side angle on a white background.

Offering one of its best and latest releases for a great price, Dell’s New XPS 13 Touch Laptop is packed with power. The 13.4-inch FHD OLED display has an InfinityEdge design (narrow bezels) with a native resolution of 3456 x 2160. Inside is an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.8GHz. That’s paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and shared memory, 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive. Finally, you’ll get Killer WiFi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.1, and Windows 10 Home with a free upgrade to Windows 11. All of that is available for $300 off (normally $1,970), which brings the total price down to $1,670 with free express delivery. This deal won’t last long either, so hurry!

More Back-to-School Laptop Deals Available Now

Want to see what other laptop and computer sales are going on? We rounded up all of the best student laptop deals! You can check those out below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,323 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

HP 15 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$473 $710
Grab a new HP laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$155 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon
