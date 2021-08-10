Before you head back to school, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of Dell laptop deals, or student laptop deals, ensuring you have the best equipment for the year. If you’re looking for a more permanent station, whether for gaming, your dorm, or elsewhere, there are also some excellent desktop computer deals and desktop monitor deals going on.

Or, you can head on over to Dell where the back-to-school sale is still live, at least until the end of today! It’s a great opportunity to get deals on student laptops, desktops, monitors, and everything in between. You can shop the sale yourself, or check out some of the better deals we’ve found below.

New Inspiron 15 Touch Laptop (2021) – $920, was $989

The Inspiron 15 Touch Laptop is the latest release of the system, with a touchscreen display offering a 2-in-1 tablet and laptop design. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core mobile processor with AMD Radeon graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The display is a 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit touch panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. You also get a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive, Intel WiFi 6 AX200, Bluetooth 5.0, and Windows 10 Home with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it drops. Right now, Dell is offering the New Inspiron 15 Touch for $69 off (normally $989), which brings the price to $920 with free express delivery. Act soon, the deal won’t last much longer!

New XPS 13 Touch Laptop (2021) – $1,670, was $1,970

Offering one of its best and latest releases for a great price, Dell’s New XPS 13 Touch Laptop is packed with power. The 13.4-inch FHD OLED display has an InfinityEdge design (narrow bezels) with a native resolution of 3456 x 2160. Inside is an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.8GHz. That’s paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and shared memory, 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive. Finally, you’ll get Killer WiFi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.1, and Windows 10 Home with a free upgrade to Windows 11. All of that is available for $300 off (normally $1,970), which brings the total price down to $1,670 with free express delivery. This deal won’t last long either, so hurry!

More Back-to-School Laptop Deals Available Now

Want to see what other laptop and computer sales are going on? We rounded up all of the best student laptop deals! You can check those out below.

