 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is nearly half off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The front view of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, showing charts and a video call on the display.

Working from home requires a reliable laptop so that you wouldn’t lost productivity. If you’re not sure which one to choose from today’s laptop deals, our recommendation is the Dell Vostro 3420. It’s currently on sale from Dell for just $649, which is nearly half its original price of $1,213 following a $564 discount. You’ll need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop

The Dell Vostro 3420 is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. While it’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops in the market, it’s more than enough for daily tasks such as creating presentations, managing spreadsheets, and typing reports. The device’s HD camera and integrated microphone, meanwhile, will let you jump into online meetings, where you’ll be clearly seen and heard.

For those who’ll need to install multiple apps and save large files for their work, the Dell Vostro 3420 won’t let you down with its 512GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, which means you can already start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it. You’ll enjoy working on the laptop’s 14-inch Full HD display, which also doubles as a bright and colorful screen for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking a break. With Dell’s ComfortView technology, your eyes will be protected from harmful blue light emissions, which is important if you’ll be looking at the screen for extended hours.

Related

If you need a new work-from-home device, you may not have to look any further than the ongoing Dell laptop deals. You can currently get the Dell Vostro 3420 at $564 off, which brings its price down to just $649 from its sticker price of $1,213. The discount on this dependable laptop will surely gain a lot of attention from shoppers, so if you want to buy the Dell Vostro 3420 for this cheap, you’ll have to finalize your purchase as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Verizon new customer deals for December 2022
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Best Google Home and Google Nest deals for December 2022
Google Nest Home devices
Samsung’s best OLED TV is $1,000 off today
Samsung S95B TV showing its Tizen smart TV interface
Best dash cam deals for December 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more
Rexing V1 dash cam
You’ll be surprised how cheap this LG 70-inch 4K TV is today
The LG UP7070, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.
Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 50% off today
The Dell Vostro 3420 business laptop against a white background.
Best air purifier deals for December 2022
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.
Best elliptical machine deals for December 2022
walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical
Don’t miss this great HP gaming laptop deal
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for December 2022
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for December 2022
Fios TV Package
This HP Envy laptop deal cuts $350 off the price tag
A person using a HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop sitting on a bed.
Best coffee maker deals for December 2022