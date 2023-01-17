 Skip to main content
This powerful business laptop from Dell is 48% off today — save $580

The Dell Vostro 3420, a device that’s designed to boost your productivity, is currently available from Dell’s laptop deals with a 48% discount. It’s yours for just $629, for savings of $584 from its original price of $1,213. You won’t always see a powerful machine for nearly half its sticker price, so if you need a new laptop for a work-from-home setup or for your business, you won’t want to miss out on this offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop

The Dell Vostro 3420 shows why Dell is one of the best laptop brands, as it’s a device that’s both powerful and stylish. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, for speedy performance that will be able to help you quickly and efficiently complete your workload. The laptop also features a 14-inch Full HD screen with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which will protect your eyes by reducing harmful blue light emissions. If you’re always working while on the go, the Dell Vostro 3420 will be able to keep up with its long-lasting battery with Dell’s ExpressCharge, which can replenish up to 80% after just one hour of charging.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro out of the box, pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start installing your essential apps and transferring your important files as soon as you power on the Dell Vostro 3420. You’ll be sure that your confidential documents and data are safe in the device with the Trusted Platform Module 2.0, which provides security by verifying the laptop has not been tampered with before booting up and protecting data from external software attacks.

Here’s one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can buy right now — the Dell Vostro 3420 for nearly half its original price, following a 48% discount. It’s currently available for only $629, down $584 from its sticker price of $1,213, in an offer that will surely generate a lot of interest from shoppers. We’re not sure what will happen first between stocks running out and the bargain ending, so if you want to purchase the Dell Vostro 3420 for much cheaper than usual, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

