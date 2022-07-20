Dell’s perfect work-from-home laptop is over $500 off

With the number of laptops on the market, it can be confusing to shop for the perfect laptop for your work-from-home setup. You should keep a close eye on the best laptop deals — you might be able to snag an excellent device for way below the retail price. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share this fantastic offer that’s available right now on Dell’s website. Today, you can get the 14-inch Dell Vostro 3420 laptop for just $579. That’s a massive $534 off the regular price of $1,113, and easily one of the best deals on a great computer you can get right now.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420

Dell is well known for making some of the best laptops on the market, and the Dell Vostro 3420 is no different. It offers a thin, modern design, powerful specifications, and excellent connectivity at a fraction of the price of other computers. Under the hood, you’ll find an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a quad-core, 8-thread chip with up to 4.2GHz of maximum speed. It’s paired with Intel UHD graphics for seamless content viewing, along with 8GB of DDR4 memory to support general multitasking. You also get a speedy m.2 NVMe SSD for your documents and software. Fans of minimalist designs will appreciate the understated carbon black exterior that keeps off fingerprints and dust.

It’s also packed with features that productivity-focused users will love. At the front, you’ll find the 14-inch FHD screen with an anti-glare coating, making it easier to see the display in various environments. The spacious, familiar keyboard layout makes it easy to type up reports, documents, and emails. It also has fantastic connectivity options, with three USB ports, an audio jack, an Ethernet port, and a full-size HDMI 1.4 slot. That means you don’t need to carry around a USB dongle to connect your laptop to an external display, such as one of the best desktop monitor deals. The power-efficient chip also provides excellent battery life that should last throughout most of the workday.

The Dell Vostro 3420 is an excellent option for anyone looking for a modern, wallet-friendly laptop. Right now, you can get it at Dell’s website for only $579, which is a huge $534 off the standard price tag of $1,113. This deal may not be around for long, so make sure to hit the Buy Now button below while this offer is still around.

