 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell business laptops are up to 46% off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By

Dell, one of the best laptop brands, is known for devices that offer powerful performance, excellent battery life, and stylish designs. That holds true for its business laptops, so if you’re planning to buy one, you should search for Dell laptop deals and check if there’s an offer that matches your needs.

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase a Dell business laptop through the available laptop deals on the brand’s website. For example, the Dell Vostro 3510 is available for $599, after a 46% discount to its original price of $1,113 that slashes it by $514, and the Dell Latitude 3520 is down by 42% to $759 after a $551 reduction to its original price of $1,310. The offers are only available for a limited time though, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

Dell Vostro 3510 — $599, was $1,113

The Dell Vostro 3510 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

Get your work done quickly and stress-free with the Dell Vostro 3510, which is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel UHD Graphics. It’s also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen featuring Dell’s ComfortView software that reduces blue light emissions to protect your eyes, a 256GB SSD for storage, Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, and ExpressCharge technology that replenishes 80% of its battery after just one hour of charging. Dell is offering a 46% discount on the Dell Vostro 3510, bringing its price down by $514 to $599, from its original price of $1,113.

Dell Latitude 3520 — $759, was $1,310

Dell Latitude 3520 Laptop on white background.

For a reliable business laptop that will help you get through each day with ease, the Dell Latitude 3520 is another solid option. It’s also equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD for storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, but with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. While it’s shipped with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, the laptop comes with a Windows 11 Pro license so that you can upgrade as soon as you boot it up. If you think your productivity will soar with the Dell Latitude 3520, then you should take advantage of Dell’s 42% discount that slashes its original price of $1,310 by $551, bringing it down to a more affordable price of $759.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell Workstation laptops are up to $1,000 off! Why you need one

Two units of the Dell Precision 7760 Workstation, back to back with their covers open.

We can’t believe how cheap OLED TVs are at Best Buy today

LG 48-inch C1 OLED on wall in living room.

Grab this HP laptop while it’s only $400

HP Laptop 14 on white background.

Mario Strikers: Battle League gets an electrifying new mode

mario strikers battle league new features

Two new teasers set the stage for Netflix’s Resident Evil

Ella Balinska in Resident Evil.

How to preregister for Apex Legends Mobile

Wraith steps out of a portal in Apex Legends.

Everything we know about Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG

Space station in Starfield.

With Starfield delayed, 2022 is the ultimate test for Xbox

Xbox Series X with controller.

Sony’s new flagship headphones promise best-in-class noise canceling and calling

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.

Doctor Strange 2 writer on Sam Raimi and Marvel’s multiverse

Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch stare into the camera in a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

9 best job search sites in 2022

A person browsing a job search site on a laptop.

Google really doesn’t want you to buy a Pixel 6 phone

Mna holding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra showing its large AMOLED display.

Warzone Operation Monarch guide: Rules, maps, tips, and rewards

A soldier fires at King Kong from a helicopter in Operation Monarch.