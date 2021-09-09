  1. Deals
This work-from-home laptop is $968 off at Dell today — you read that right!

By

Are you thinking about upgrading your home tech? If you’ve been working from home for the past year and a half, you already know how important it is to have a reliable laptop. If you’re ready to upgrade your personal computer, or if the laptop provided by your company just isn’t cutting it, then it’s time to invest in a newer model that can keep up with your day-to-day workload. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for $968 off the regularly marked price of $1,927 when you buy it today from Dell for just $959. This high-end laptop makes working from home a breeze.

When you grab the Vostro 7500 Laptop during the Dell laptop deals going on now, you’ll discover a world of lightning-fast connectivity, premium display, quick processing times, and more. This laptop is equipped with the powerful 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and runs on the Windows 10 Pro operating system. It includes a 256GB solid-state drive with 8GB of RAM for ample storage. This laptop also comes equipped with an advanced NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card, which is ideal for content creators of all mediums. Featuring ExpressCharge, you can charge this laptop quickly to do more on the go with 56WHr and 97WHr battery options.

This laptop features an extra-large display screen of 15 inches and ultra-high resolution, so you can view everything in detail. Now in brighter and more vivid colors, this laptop uses an FHD panel and narrow screen border for better viewing with fewer distractions. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability let you stay connected everywhere you go and pair your wireless devices with ease, including headphones, keyboard and mouse, and other accessories.

Don’t continue to struggle through your work-from-home day on an outdated laptop or computer. Order the Vostro 7500 Laptop from Dell today and get it for just $959. That’s a huge savings of $968, marked down from its regular price of $1,927. If this laptop is a little out of your budget or above your needs, then be sure to check out our other student laptop deals going on today.

More laptop deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$450 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs.
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$350 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,289 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$929 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon

Asus VivoBook 14 (Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$379
With a Ryzen processor from AMD, this Asus VivoBook 14 offers more power than most budget notebooks with mobile CPUs.
Buy at Walmart
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Asus ZenBook Q Series 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX450, 256GB SSD)

$599 $800
With slim bezels and a super-thin chassis, this portable laptop can go with you anywhere you take it. With its discrete graphics and quad-core processor, it also has all the power you need too.
Buy at Walmart

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP

Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $750
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo Yoga 6 doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon

HP Pavilion 13 Laptop (11th gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$580 $780
With an 11th-gen Core processor backed by 16GB of RAM, this laptop can run multiple applications at once without an issue. Battery life is great which means you can stay productive even on the go.
Buy at HP
