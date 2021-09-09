Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Are you thinking about upgrading your home tech? If you’ve been working from home for the past year and a half, you already know how important it is to have a reliable laptop. If you’re ready to upgrade your personal computer, or if the laptop provided by your company just isn’t cutting it, then it’s time to invest in a newer model that can keep up with your day-to-day workload. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for $968 off the regularly marked price of $1,927 when you buy it today from Dell for just $959. This high-end laptop makes working from home a breeze.

When you grab the Vostro 7500 Laptop during the Dell laptop deals going on now, you’ll discover a world of lightning-fast connectivity, premium display, quick processing times, and more. This laptop is equipped with the powerful 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and runs on the Windows 10 Pro operating system. It includes a 256GB solid-state drive with 8GB of RAM for ample storage. This laptop also comes equipped with an advanced NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card, which is ideal for content creators of all mediums. Featuring ExpressCharge, you can charge this laptop quickly to do more on the go with 56WHr and 97WHr battery options.

This laptop features an extra-large display screen of 15 inches and ultra-high resolution, so you can view everything in detail. Now in brighter and more vivid colors, this laptop uses an FHD panel and narrow screen border for better viewing with fewer distractions. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability let you stay connected everywhere you go and pair your wireless devices with ease, including headphones, keyboard and mouse, and other accessories.

Don’t continue to struggle through your work-from-home day on an outdated laptop or computer. Order the Vostro 7500 Laptop from Dell today and get it for just $959. That’s a huge savings of $968, marked down from its regular price of $1,927. If this laptop is a little out of your budget or above your needs, then be sure to check out our other student laptop deals going on today.

