Hurry! Dell XPS 13 just got a massive price cut — but it won’t last long

By

For anyone looking for the best laptop out there, Dell has an amazing deal right now. With $200 off the usual price, you can buy the consistently elegant and responsive Dell XPS 13 for just $700. It’s one of the best laptops out there in this price range and anyone looking to be more productive on the move, while also enjoying a lightweight design, is going to adore this device. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is strictly limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone and you seriously don’t want to miss out on it.

The Dell XPS 13 is an absolute dream to use. The laptop endgame, that’s hardly surprising in many ways given it comes from one of the best laptop brands out there right now — Dell. The laptop offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous-looking 13.3-inch full HD display. It’s everything you could want from such a productivity-focused laptop and yet somehow, it goes a little further, too.

That’s because as you’d expect from one of the best laptops out there, the Dell XPS 13 is wonderfully designed. Dell has squeezed a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor so you get all the benefits of a decent-sized screen without having the bulk of excessive bezels getting in the way. Other parts of the Dell XPS 13 that were intelligently redesigned include a webcam that’s been reduced in size while still providing a superior experience to previous webcams.

With everything about the Dell XPS 13 so smartly designed, it’s a great laptop for use in your home office or for taking out and about with you on your daily commute. Wherever you are, it’s going to look good and you’ll appreciate the fact it’s so lightweight and sleek looking.

Ordinarily priced at $900, you can snap up the Dell XPS 13 for just $700 at Dell right now. Stock allocation at this price is very limited so once it’s gone, it’s gone, meaning you’ll need to be fast here. You won’t be disappointed though. This is one of the best laptops out there right now.

More laptop deals

If you know you want to buy a laptop but you’re not entirely sold on the Dell XPS, we also have all the other best Dell XPS deals for you to check out. In particular, if you’re thinking of snagging a Dell XPS with a slightly different configuration, this is where to look. Alternatively, check out the best laptop deals for great prices on other laptop brands.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$799
Stay productive on the go with this lightweight, powerhouse that features a convenient and vibrant Full HD touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$784 $1,000
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (11th gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,274 $1,450
This deal bags you an excellent 2-in-1 laptop that doubles as a tablet, making it perfect for carrying on the go or sitting down to some serious work and play.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,350
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 15 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD)

$1,519 $1,800
Dell's latest XPS 15 is a powerhouse in a body that's much lighter and portable than other 15-inch notebooks. It pairs a great overall design with beefy hardware including a discrete GPU.
Buy at Dell Home
