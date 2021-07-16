For anyone looking for the best laptop out there, Dell has an amazing deal right now. With $200 off the usual price, you can buy the consistently elegant and responsive Dell XPS 13 for just $700. It’s one of the best laptops out there in this price range and anyone looking to be more productive on the move, while also enjoying a lightweight design, is going to adore this device. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is strictly limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone and you seriously don’t want to miss out on it.

The Dell XPS 13 is an absolute dream to use. The laptop endgame, that’s hardly surprising in many ways given it comes from one of the best laptop brands out there right now — Dell. The laptop offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous-looking 13.3-inch full HD display. It’s everything you could want from such a productivity-focused laptop and yet somehow, it goes a little further, too.

That’s because as you’d expect from one of the best laptops out there, the Dell XPS 13 is wonderfully designed. Dell has squeezed a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor so you get all the benefits of a decent-sized screen without having the bulk of excessive bezels getting in the way. Other parts of the Dell XPS 13 that were intelligently redesigned include a webcam that’s been reduced in size while still providing a superior experience to previous webcams.

With everything about the Dell XPS 13 so smartly designed, it’s a great laptop for use in your home office or for taking out and about with you on your daily commute. Wherever you are, it’s going to look good and you’ll appreciate the fact it’s so lightweight and sleek looking.

Ordinarily priced at $900, you can snap up the Dell XPS 13 for just $700 at Dell right now. Stock allocation at this price is very limited so once it’s gone, it’s gone, meaning you’ll need to be fast here. You won’t be disappointed though. This is one of the best laptops out there right now.

More laptop deals

If you know you want to buy a laptop but you’re not entirely sold on the Dell XPS, we also have all the other best Dell XPS deals for you to check out. In particular, if you’re thinking of snagging a Dell XPS with a slightly different configuration, this is where to look. Alternatively, check out the best laptop deals for great prices on other laptop brands.

