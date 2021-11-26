This is hands-down one of the best Dell XPS Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far: A massive $300 discount on the Dell XPS 13, dropping the price from $950 to only $650. Like most of the Black Friday laptop deals, there’s only a small amount of stock set aside for this particular offer and an hour into Black Friday 2021 almost 35% has been claimed.

In fact, Dell Black Friday deals have been selling out so fast, like almost all of the best Black Friday deals that have surfaced so far, that there’s an extremely good chance this discount won’t even last until the end of the day. So what are you waiting for? Read on to find out more about this incredible Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal and shop now!

Today’s best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

The best laptop out there right now

Effortlessly stylish

Lightweight design for a 13.3-inch laptop

Speedy performance

Right now, you can grab the latest model of the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $650 with free shipping — which is $300 off the normal price!

There’s a reason why the Dell XPS 13 earned a spot on not only our list of the best Dell laptops, but also on our list of the best laptops money can buy It’s powerful, offers excellent battery life, and is a “stylish trendsetter” that’s absolutely stunning to look at. But far beyond all of that, there’s plenty of power under the hood, and it offers a user-friendly and enjoyable experience.

The full specifications include an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor capable of clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It also has 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM at 4267MHz, a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid-state drive, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 13.3-inch FHD display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 and has ultra-thin InfinityEdge bezels. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and the CNC machined aluminum chassis, and all of it feels great thanks to its lightweight design.

Normally, you’d be paying $950 for the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop, but thanks to a crazy XPS 13 Black Friday deal, they’ve knocked $300 off the price. That means you can grab it right now for $650 with free shipping and have it delivered to your doorstep within the next couple of days. If you’re interested, act soon — we’re already seeing some waiting times on Dell’s site, and it looks like this deal is in high demand!

When does this Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal end?

It’s tough to say, really. Dell hasn’t provided an expiry date for this particular Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal, but you can bet your bottom dollar there’s only a limited amount of stock set aside for the offer. Considering the promotion is happening for Black Friday, it’s unlikely we’ll see this deal spill over into the weekend — and it’ll probably run out of stock by then anyway.

Our advice? If you like the look of this Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal, buy it right now. The offer could expire at any second — either because Dell has ran out of stock or it has simply decided it’s over. Due to the volume of orders being processed today, it’s unlikely your order will be processed the same day, so you can always cancel it if you find something better later today.

Should you shop this Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

On the fence and not sure whether to wait and see whether this Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal will be cheaper on Cyber Monday? You’re playing with fire. Cyber Monday tends to bring the same Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals around again, but this year we’re dealing with a global chipset shortage so there’s no guarantee this same offer will swing back around.

What we’d recommend is taking advantage of this offer while you can. You can, of course, always cancel the order or return the item if you find it cheaper on Cyber Monday with delivery in time for the holidays. But in all honesty, we don’t think it’s likely. This is hands-down the best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far, so act fast or risk disappointment.

