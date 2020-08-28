Dell XPS 13 discounted ahead of Labor Day — save $100

Just in time for Labor Day, Dell has reduced the price of its popular Dell XPS 13 laptop to $750. That’s a saving of $100 on the usual price, making this fantastic lightweight laptop an even better offer than usual. If you’re in the market for a new productivity device or looking for a last-minute back-to-school bargain, this is one of the better laptop deals out there at the moment.

As one of the many early Labor Day sales going on right now, the Dell XPS 13 is a pretty great deal. For $750, you get a laptop with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 13.3-inch FHD screen which is also a touch display that’s sure to be useful if you want to get more tactile with your work.

The best thing about the Dell XPS 13 is the fantastic tweaks that make it Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet. It only weighs about 2.7 pounds and it manages to fit a 13.3-inch screen inside an 11-inch form factor thanks to Dell cutting back on screen bezel space, so you can focus looking on the screen rather than its surrounding frame. Other tweaks include its improved webcam, which is smaller at only 2.25mm but better thanks to utilizing a 4-element lens that provides a superior sharp image compared to previous Dell laptops. That’s super useful if you need to take a number of video calls for work or fun.

Besides being lightweight, the Dell XPS 13 is also great when it comes to battery life. It promises up to 19 hours of use when using productivity apps like Word or Excel with just over 17 hours promised when streaming Netflix. Anything that means you don’t need to be near a power source so often is sure to be useful, especially if you’ve got a busy day ahead of you.

Ordinarily priced at $850, the Dell XPS 13 is down to just $750 right now as part of Dell’s early Labor Day reductions. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your laptop experience and this is sure to be a big hit whether for work or fun.

