You can’t afford to miss this INSANE Dell XPS 13 laptop deal today

By

Every year, shoppers take advantage of the best Black Friday deals to upgrade their devices, with Black Friday laptop deals always among the most popular sales during the holiday. If you’re itching to start your shopping, the good news is that there are some Dell Black Friday deals that are already available, including a variety of options from Black Friday Dell XPS deals. An offer that you shouldn’t miss is Dell’s $250 discount for the Dell XPS 13, which brings the laptop’s price down to $700 from its original price of $950.

The Dell XPS 13 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, for a laptop that’s capable of keeping up with all of your daily tasks. Whether you’re working from home, running a small business, or attending online classes, the laptop won’t let you down. The Dell XPS 13 also comes with a 256GB SSD, for ample space to store your important files and install your essential software.

The 13.3-inch Full HD screen with minimal bezels and its 16:10 aspect ratio is part of why the Dell XPS 13 is in our list of the best laptops as the top option that you can buy right now. Meanwhile, if you’re planning to use the machine for several hours each day, you don’t have to worry about overheating as its dual fans and heat pipes will keep its temperature low, to maintain optimum performance.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best choices among all the laptops that you can buy, and it’s an even better option because of Dell’s $250 discount that lowers the laptop’s price to $700 from its original price of $950. The deal’s availability is limited though, so it may disappear if you don’t click that Buy Now button as soon you can. Don’t hesitate, or you might lose your shot at this special price for the Dell XPS 13.

