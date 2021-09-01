It’s never a bad time to upgrade with laptop deals, especially with the discounts that you can get from retailers. If you’re not sure where to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dell laptop deals, specifically Dell XPS deals, so that you’ll buy a machine that combines style and performance. You’re actually in luck because the massively popular Dell XPS 13 is available for just $1,150 from Dell, after a $250 discount to its original price of $1,400.

The Dell XPS 13, which tops Digital Trends’ best laptops to buy in 2021, grabs your attention with its narrow bezels and 13.3-inch Full HD display with 16:10 aspect ratio, widening the screen without increasing the laptop’s overall size. You can buy from desktop monitor deals if you need a bigger display while using the Dell XPS 13 at home, but for most types of users, its screen is more than enough.

The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t only focus on its display though. Inside the laptop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which makes it more than capable of launching several apps at once without risking slowdowns and crashes. The Dell XPS 13 is also equipped with a 512GB SSD for storage and a cooling system with dual fans and heat pipes, and it’s extra durable as it’s cur from a single block of aluminum.

For a laptop that won’t let you down, you should take advantage of this offer for the Dell XPS 13. The laptop is available from Dell at $250 off, bringing its price down to just $1,150 from its original price of $1,400. The deal may end at any moment though, so if you want to secure your own Dell XPS 13 for this special price, you shouldn’t waste any time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell XPS 13 already provides great value at its original price, so it’s a steal with Dell’s discount. However, if you’d like to look at other Dell XPS models for comparison’s sake, we’re here to help you out. Here are some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go elsewhere.

