Save a huge chunk of change with this awesome Dell XPS laptop deal

The black version of the Dell XPS 13 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

It’s never a bad time to upgrade with laptop deals, especially with the discounts that you can get from retailers. If you’re not sure where to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dell laptop deals, specifically Dell XPS deals, so that you’ll buy a machine that combines style and performance. You’re actually in luck because the massively popular Dell XPS 13 is available for just $1,150 from Dell, after a $250 discount to its original price of $1,400.

The Dell XPS 13, which tops Digital Trends’ best laptops to buy in 2021, grabs your attention with its narrow bezels and 13.3-inch Full HD display with 16:10 aspect ratio, widening the screen without increasing the laptop’s overall size. You can buy from desktop monitor deals if you need a bigger display while using the Dell XPS 13 at home, but for most types of users, its screen is more than enough.

The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t only focus on its display though. Inside the laptop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which makes it more than capable of launching several apps at once without risking slowdowns and crashes. The Dell XPS 13 is also equipped with a 512GB SSD for storage and a cooling system with dual fans and heat pipes, and it’s extra durable as it’s cur from a single block of aluminum.

For a laptop that won’t let you down, you should take advantage of this offer for the Dell XPS 13. The laptop is available from Dell at $250 off, bringing its price down to just $1,150 from its original price of $1,400. The deal may end at any moment though, so if you want to secure your own Dell XPS 13 for this special price, you shouldn’t waste any time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

The Dell XPS 13 already provides great value at its original price, so it’s a steal with Dell’s discount. However, if you’d like to look at other Dell XPS models for comparison’s sake, we’re here to help you out. Here are some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go elsewhere.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$833 $950
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
4K TOUCH DISPLAY

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,544 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,708 $2,000
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and impressive GPU power that cuts down on work-disrupting lag.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (11th gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,225 $1,520
This deal bags you an excellent 2-in-1 laptop that doubles as a tablet, making it perfect for carrying on the go or sitting down to some serious work and play.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,113 $1,300
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell
