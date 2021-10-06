  1. Deals
Buy a Dell XPS 13 laptop today and save $250 with this crazy deal

As we get deeper into fall, the laptop deals keep coming — including Dell XPS deals and Dell laptop deals. Right now, Dell is practically giving away the Dell XPS 13 Touch for only $800, down from $1,050. That’s one of the top laptops in its class, for $250 off. If you’re on campus this semester, this is one of the best student laptop deals you’ll find. Don’t let it get away!

This is Dell’s Mighty Mouse — that is, it’s the smallest offering in the Dell XPS laptop series, but the Dell XPS 13 Touch still manages to pack a punch! At only 13 inches, this is the ideal travel partner. At the same time, the Dell XPS 13 is an ideal everyday laptop for home, work, school, and on the go. It’s great-looking, powerful, fast, and versatile — everything you want in a portable computer.

When we say powerful, we’re not kidding. The XPS 13 Touch comes loaded with the lightning-fast 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. This is backed up by 8GB of RAM and a sizeable 256GB solid-state drive, so you’re all set for multitasking and browsing multiple tabs. And for graphics, there’s Intel’s Iris Plus Graphics, which should be able to handle a bit of light gaming.

All that powerful machinery stays cool thanks to dual fans and a single heat pipe, which keep the temperature of your XPS 13 low enough to prevent lags or stalls. You can count on a seamless performance for your games and graphics programs, which will look amazing on the 13.4-inch screen, which has 4K Ultra HD+ resolution, as well as an InfinityEdge display. And the touchscreen works beautifully; you’ll be blown away by how easy it makes browsing content, not to mention the ease it adds to your work projects. It’s also great at video calls, an ever-expanding part of our workdays and social life. And the camera also acts as the machine’s security, recognizing your face to unlock the laptop. All this, and the Dell XPS 13’s battery lasts for nearly 19 hours on a single charge. Beat that!

