Hurry! Dell XPS 13 laptop is down to its cheapest-ever price

If you’re looking for a new and powerful laptop, then you’ve probably been keeping an eye out for great Dell laptop deals. Right now, one of the best laptop deals out there is the Dell XPS 13 Touch which is down to its cheapest ever price to date. You’ll save $150 right now if you snap one up now for $700, but you need to be quick. This is a Doorbuster sale which means stock is strictly limited. You’ll need to act fast to avoid missing out!

The Dell XPS 13 is considered by Dell to be the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class. It features the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, 4GB of memory, and a 128GB of SSD storage. That’s exactly the right kind of spec to ensure that you can easily multi-task while you work, with the system highly capable of juggling all your productivity apps and more at the same time.

The laptop is also pretty stylish and lightweight. The laptop’s display bezel has been vastly decreased so that the laptop manages to have the form factor of an 11-inch device while still having a great 13-inch touchscreen display. It’s Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet with the whole thing only weighing about 2.7 pounds. It’s the thinnest Dell XPS laptop, too, so you can easily toss it into your bag with minimal hassle. Dell has designed it so it’s perfectly sized for airplane tray tables, meaning it’s ideal for any business flights as well.

You won’t have to worry about noise with this laptop since Dell engineered it to be quieter than ever, no matter what you’re doing with it. Plus, there’s a fantastic battery life of up to 19 hours when using productivity apps, and 17 hours while streaming Netflix. Simply put, this laptop has been designed with portability constantly at the forefront of Dell’s mind.

Sounds great, right? The lightweight laptop is a great deal at $850 but right now, you can save $150 and buy the XPS 13 Touch for only $700. You’re going to need to be fast though. As mentioned, this is a Doorbuster deal so stock is strictly limited. We can’t see this offer lasting for long at this kind of price.

