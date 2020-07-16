Dell’s exceptional XPS line has churned out two of our favorite laptops this year: The Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15. Both machines not only scream luxury but also boast incredible processing power, gorgeous screens, and superb battery life, making them the Windows laptops to beat. Right now, these premium portables are on sale at Dell’s official website for $1,000. Better act fast though as discounts on Dell XPS laptops typically don’t last long.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,000, was $1,050

The Dell XPS 13 is probably Dell’s most popular laptop offering and our choice for the best laptop of 2020. This is one attractive Ultrabook with its anodized aluminum chassis that has a faint pearlescent sheen to it. Besides its pristine looks, it’s also super portable at a mere 2.7 pounds, making it the perfect partner of mobile professionals.

This laptop’s 13.3-inch Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 non-touch display (the 4K touchscreen version will set you back by $300, and it’s a power hog) bursts with sumptuous colors, deep contrasts, and an incredible amount of detail. It also gets astonishingly bright, averaging 375 nits. Another fine feature of the XPS 13 is its keyboard. Taking inspiration from the XPS 13 2-in-1 in its appearance, the keycaps are larger, with less space between each. They now stretch up to the sides of the keyboard deck. The keyboard is very comfortable to type on with a firm and tactile bottoming action. Armed with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, this laptop provides incredibly smooth and lightning-fast performance without any hint of lag. And with its 256 GB PCIe SSD, transferring files is far from sluggish. However, its Intel UHD 620 Graphics GPU isn’t equipped to process graphically taxing games such as Battlefield V and Destiny 2. It will perform much better with older titles with less demanding graphics. In terms of battery life, as we’ve mentioned, we recommend you skip the 4K touchscreen model if you want the most endurance. In our continuous web surfing test, this unit was able to last over 12 hours.

The Dell XPS 13 is thin, fast, and long lasting, making it our favorite ultraportable thus far. Get it for $1,000 — a cool $50 less than its normal retail price — on Dell’s official website.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,000, was $1,150

Another guaranteed head-turner courtesy of Dell is the XPS 15. This laptop’s massive 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display offers plenty of space for a fuller view of your work. Furthermore, it delivers an extremely realistic picture with sharp details, rich contrasts, and vivid colors, making it our choice for the best laptop for video editing.

The Dell XPS 15 is powered by a ninth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of memory. It’s a formidable speed demon, capable of running heavy software like Photoshop, Pro Tools, and CAD swiftly with little heat. It deftly handles multiple opened programs and browsers and streaming Ultra HD videos. In fact, you can even use this as a gaming laptop thanks to its upgraded Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics chip, unlike the XPS 13. Graphically demanding games run smoothly and remain glitch-free with an excellent framerate to boot. Typing on this laptop’s keyboard is speedy and comfy, with a layout that fortunately doesn’t stray from the normal. The touchpad is also extremely responsive, reacting well to multi-finger gestures and the lightest of strokes. Finally, the XPS 15 can easily last an entire day even with maximum usage. Its 97-watt-hour battery managed over 14 hours in our video loop test.

Professional video editors who demand incredible processing power, a great screen, and outstanding battery life in their laptops need to look no further than the Dell XPS 15. Get it at Dell’s website for $1,000 instead of its usual price of $1,150.

