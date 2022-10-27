Quick! Here’s your chance to save $700 on the Dell XPS 15 laptop

If you need a laptop with powerful performance to keep up with the strict requirements of your daily workload, look no further than the Dell XPS 15. It’s an even better option because it’s on sale from Dell’s laptop deals with a $700 discount, which brings its price down to $2,199 from its original price of $2,899. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer though, so you need to hurry and finalize your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is one of Digital Trends’ best laptops, tagged as the best Windows-powered alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro. It’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that’s necessary for editing huge video or photo files, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. With the ability to perform such demanding tasks, the highly portable Dell XPS 15 is perfect for content creators and professionals who are always on the go.

The Dell XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touchscreen with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, but the laptop is smaller than most of the other options with a similarly sized display thanks to the tiny bezels surrounding it. The laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD, which provides ample storage space for your apps and projects, and it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you can start using the device as soon as you unbox it. You won’t find a shortage of ports with the Dell XPS 15, as it offers USB Type-C port and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, plus a full-size SD card reader to conveniently transfer files from other devices like cameras.

The popularity of Dell XPS deals continues to grow, and that’s because of reliable products like the Dell XPS 15. You can purchase the machine for $2,199 from Dell, for $700 in savings compared to its sticker price of $2,899, but we’re not sure when this offer will end. It’s one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can avail right now, so before it goes offline, you’ll want to add the Dell XPS 15 to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

