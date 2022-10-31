Hurry and save $500 on the Dell XPS 17 before stock runs out

Great laptop deals are the ideal time to buy one of the best laptops around and we’re huge fans of the Dell XPS 17. Ordinarily priced at $2,549, it’s down to $2,049 at Dell, meaning you save a huge $500 on the usual price. A high-end machine for anyone looking to upgrade their home office or be able to work effectively on the move, this is a deal not to be missed. As with all Dell laptop deals though, it’s likely to end soon, so here’s a quick overview of why you need to hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 has it all going for it. Our only real complaint in the past was that it was expensive so a discount makes a big difference here. For the money, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. Normally, even the best laptops come with 16GB so double the amount is fantastic future-proofing. As well as that, it includes 1TB of SSD storage so you won’t be running out of space any time soon.

To further help you multitask efficiently, it also has a 17-inch full HD+ screen with anti-glare properties, 500 nits of brightness, and InfinityEdge bezels which means you’ll barely see any materials around the edge of the screen. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 for gaming purposes which is useful for those moments of downtime between work.

An advanced thermal design reminds you that Dell is one of the best laptop brands because it knows how to get the most out of its systems. It also manages to squeeze the 17-inch display into a 15-inch size form factor so it’s less bulky than many alternatives. Made from premium materials, this is a high-end laptop in every sense of the word, right down to its broad touchpad and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps so you can be more productive.

Normally priced at $2,549, the Dell XPS 17 is available for $2,049 right now at Dell, saving you $500. This is a limited deal, so we can’t say how long this will stick around at this price, but we know you won’t want to miss out. If you’re looking for a high-end laptop that will last, this is the one you need. Buy it now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations